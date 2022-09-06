War in Ukraine

Ukraine live briefing: U.N. inspectors to issue nuclear plant report; Kyiv fights for Kherson

September 6, 2022 at 4:23 a.m. EDT
IAEA staff at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine, on Sept 1, 2022.
IAEA staff at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine, on Sept 1, 2022. (D Candano Laris/Iaea Handout/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
The International Atomic Energy Agency will release its assessment of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant today, and Ukrainian troops are fighting to retake territory in the south. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • The U.N. nuclear watchdog will detail its findings on the “safety, security and safeguards” at the Zaporizhzhia plant, controlled by Russian forces in Ukraine. Inspectors have left the site after an IAEA mission that overcame halting negotiations and the risk of artillery fire, with two representatives staying behind to monitor. As well as publishing its report, the IAEA will brief the U.N. Security Council about the facility.
  • The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant lost its last direct connection to Ukraine’s energy grid after Russian shelling nearby caused a fire, the Ukrainian state company Energoatom said Monday. Russia also accused Ukraine of shelling around the plant. The Washington Post could not confirm either side’s claims. Kyiv and Moscow have traded blame for weeks for the uptick in fighting in the region, which raised alarm about a potential nuclear disaster
  • The flow of gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will not resume until Siemens Energy repairs equipment, the deputy CEO of Russian energy giant Gazprom told Reuters on Tuesday. The Kremlin has blamed Western sanctions for the supply curb, while European leaders accuse Russia of using energy as leverage against countries opposing its war. The pipeline shutdown puts Europe at risk of shortages in the winter as the world faces price hikes.
  • Russia is in the process of buying rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, the Associated Press and Reuters reported Tuesday, citing U.S. intelligence. A U.S. official discussing the intelligence finding, first reported by the New York Times, did not specify how much weaponry is involved, according to the AP.

Battlefield updates

  • Ukrainian officials say they made some gains in the south, wresting two villages from Russian hands in the Kherson region occupied early in the war. The Washington Post could not independently verify the claims. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that Ukrainian flags were “returning to the places where they should be by right.”
  • A sham referendum in Kherson on becoming part of Russia has been “paused,” Russian new agencies said, quoting a pro-Moscow official in the region. Kirill Stremousov blamed security conditions but said Kyiv would not get in the way. Washington has denounced Russian moves to hold such votes in Ukraine. The staged referendums are illegal and entirely under the control of the Russian government and occupying forces.

From our correspondents

Russia sentences investigative reporter to 22 years for ‘treason:’ A Russian court sentenced former journalist Ivan Safronov to 22 years in prison on charges of treason in one of the most high-profile prosecutions of a journalist in Russia in years, Mary Ilyushina reports.

“The harsh sentence is only the latest episode in Russia’s crackdown on media and free expression that has shuttered nearly all independent media outlets in the country and imposes severe regulations on reporting the ongoing conflict in neighboring Ukraine,” she writes.

