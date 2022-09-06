Ukraine live briefing: U.N. inspectors to issue nuclear plant report; Kyiv fights for Kherson

Russia sentences investigative reporter to 22 years for ‘treason:’ A Russian court sentenced former journalist Ivan Safronov to 22 years in prison on charges of treason in one of the most high-profile prosecutions of a journalist in Russia in years, Mary Ilyushina reports.
“The harsh sentence is only the latest episode in Russia’s crackdown on media and free expression that has shuttered nearly all independent media outlets in the country and imposes severe regulations on reporting the ongoing conflict in neighboring Ukraine,” she writes.