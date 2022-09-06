@LizTruss isn’t who world leaders think she is. But she’s happy to chat.

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — Will the real @liztruss please stand up? The woman behind the @Liztruss Twitter account has a problem. She is not Britain’s incoming prime minister, but many people online — including politicians and world leaders — think she is. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight In recent weeks, Liz Trussell has been inundated with tweets regarding her alleged rise to power. Journalists and members of the public have mistakenly tweeted at her, believing she is Britain’s next leader. Some have demanded to know what she will do to tackle the energy crisis, rising cost of living and Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Trussell has even been told by trolls trying to reach Liz Truss, Britain’s actual incoming Conservative prime minister, that she will one day “burn in hell.” The politician uses the handle @trussliz, not @liztruss.

Most recently, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson offered her congratulations to the wrong woman on Twitter.

“Congratulations to @LizTruss, who will assume the role of Prime Minister of Great Britain,” she tweeted. “Sweden and Great Britain will continue our deep and extensive cooperation. It is important to our citizens, economies and security,” she added, in a tweet that appears to have since been deleted.

To the delight of many, Trussell replied: “Looking forward to a visit soon! Get the Meatballs ready.” Her online interactions with people who mistakenly tag her have been well received online.

Last month, Trussell, who has held the @liztruss handle since 2009, was wrongly accused of avoiding an interview with the BBC.

“She is slow and dim-witted,” read one tweet that targeted her Twitter handle. “No one asked me,” she replied with a shrugging emoji.

On Monday, Trussell joked that she had a busy week ahead and was getting ready to meet another Liz — reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

Her tart replies have led to calls for @liztruss to be declared Britain’s new leader instead of @Trussliz. There is even a campaign hashtag: #InTrussellWeTrust.

This is not the first time someone has been wrongly identified as a politician on Twitter, leading to unexpected global attention.

In 2017, former U.S. president Donald Trump took to Twitter to air his grievances with Theresa May, who was Britain’s prime minister at the time.

Trump’s tweet, which he later deleted, read: “Theresa @theresamay, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom.”

But he targeted the wrong woman.

The Theresa May targeted by Trump turned out to be not the British politician but a mother named Theresa May Scrivener, who, from her seaside home in the south of England, was surprised to receive a tweet from the president of the United States.

Scrivener, swiftly became known as the “wrong Theresa May” and told the Press Association at the time that the unwanted attention had confined her to her home. She said she was “waiting for a call from the White House with an apology.”

“It’s amazing to think that the world’s most powerful man managed to press the wrong button,” she said. “I’ve been bombarded and contacted by press from around the world.”

