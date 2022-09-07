Wildfires, floods, typhoons: 24 hours of photos show climate change threat

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pakistan

More than 1,300 people have been killed and millions have lost their homes in flooding caused by unusually heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan this year, conditions that many experts have blamed on climate change.

Pakistan’s leaders called the floods “apocalyptic,” and pleaded for aid from developed nations — which they blamed for contributing to extreme weather. “I can say without any fear of contradiction, this flood situation is probably the worst in the history of Pakistan,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said last week.

South Korea

Typhoon Hinnamnor, the strongest cyclonic storm this year so far, hit South Korea this week. Seven people are known to be dead after being stuck overnight in an underground car park.

Thailand

Flash floods occurred in many areas of Bangkok this week due to heavy rain and the Chao Phraya River overflowing its banks. Thailand’s Meteorological Department issued a severe weather warning.

Yemen

Flash floods have ravaged Yemen since April, affecting more than 300,000 people.

California

The Fairview Fire in California has grown to 4,500 acres and claimed the lives of two people so far.

China

In China’s southwestern Sichuan province, at least 65 people died in an earthquake on Monday. The rescue efforts in this remote region are ongoing.

Susannah George contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article