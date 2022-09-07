Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky, U.N. call for safe zone around nuclear plant; Putin and Xi to meet

Putin will discuss the possibility of limiting grain and food exports from Ukraine to Europe with Turkey’s leader. The Russian president announced his intention to talk with Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the structure of the grain deal that eased Russian blockades. “If we exclude Turkey as an intermediary country, then almost all the grain exported from Ukraine is sent not to the developing poorest countries, but to the EU countries,” he said at an economic forum, per Russian news agency Interfax.