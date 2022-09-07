War in Ukraine

Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky, U.N. call for safe zone around nuclear plant; Putin and Xi to meet

By
and 
 
September 7, 2022 at 4:09 a.m. EDT
Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi after a news conference Friday in Vienna on his team's visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.
Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi after a news conference Friday in Vienna on his team's visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. (Leonhard Foeger/Reuters)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky echoed calls from the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog for a protected zone to be established around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • The International Atomic Energy Agency found extensive damage at the plant and warned of a “catastrophic” threat from shelling. The IAEA called for a “special safety and security zone” in and around the plant, warning in its report from a site visit that shelling continues to pose a threat and has damaged the electricity network and buildings near the reactors. The agency also said the conditions under which Ukrainian workers are operating the plant are “extremely stressful” and “not sustainable.”
  • “They are playing with fire, and something very, very catastrophic could take place,” IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday, calling on Russia to withdraw “all military personnel and equipment” from the facility and Ukrainian forces to hold back. Zelensky, in his nightly address, said Ukraine would support the proposal for a “protection zone” at the plant if it meant Russian forces would leave.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan, Russian state news agencies reported. Putin warned that it’s impossible to isolate Russia, insisting that the West’s sanctions pose a danger for the world, per Reuters.
The U.N. nuclear watchdog warned Sept. 6 that ongoing shelling near the Zaporizhzhia power plant poses a “constant threat to nuclear safety.” (Video: Reuters)

Global impact

  • Putin will discuss the possibility of limiting grain and food exports from Ukraine to Europe with Turkey’s leader. The Russian president announced his intention to talk with Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the structure of the grain deal that eased Russian blockades. “If we exclude Turkey as an intermediary country, then almost all the grain exported from Ukraine is sent not to the developing poorest countries, but to the EU countries,” he said at an economic forum, per Russian news agency Interfax.
  • Russian energy giant Gazprom released a video showing Europe freezing this winter. The video comes as Russia has cut off supplies, sending prices soaring and governments into a frenzy as they attempt to circumnavigate the crisis. Last week, the energy giant said the main pipeline carrying gas to Germany would remain closed, heightening fears of severe energy shortages.
  • The European Commission proposed the full suspension of a visa facilitation accord with Russia, a move aimed at making it more difficult and expensive for Russian tourists to get visas but not banning them completely. It is now up to the European Council to adopt the proposal. Zelensky, who has repeatedly called for a ban on Russian tourists, said the decision was “an important step” but that more should be done. “Europe is not a place … for murderers and those who support them,” he said Tuesday in his nightly address.
  • Britain’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, pledged “steadfast support” to Ukraine. In her first call with Zelensky on Tuesday, Truss promised to continue helping the country — which Zelensky has invited her to visit. “Russia’s attempts to weaponize energy must not deter the West,” Truss tweeted following their conversation.

From our correspondents

Wounded Ukrainian soldiers reveal steep toll of Kherson offensive: In interviews with The Washington Post’s John Hudson, nine wounded Ukrainian soldiers at two hospitals in Odessa recount the bloody push to retake Kherson and the heavy disadvantages their units faced in the early days of a new offensive to expel Russian forces from the strategic city.

The interviews provide a rare glimpse at the counteroffensive in the south — the most ambitious military operation by Kyiv since the expulsion of Russian forces at the perimeter of the capital in the spring — and illuminate a stark technological and military divide between Ukrainian forces and their better-equipped Russian adversaries.

“They used everything on us,” Denys, a 33-year-old Ukrainian soldier whose unit fell back from a Russian-held village after a lengthy barrage of cluster bombs, phosphorous munitions and mortars, told Hudson. “Who can survive an attack for five hours like that?”

Emily Rauhala contributed to this report.

