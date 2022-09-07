Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky, U.N. call for safe zone around nuclear plant; Putin and Xi to meet

Wounded Ukrainian soldiers reveal steep toll of Kherson offensive: In interviews with The Washington Post’s John Hudson, nine wounded Ukrainian soldiers at two hospitals in Odessa recount the bloody push to retake Kherson and the heavy disadvantages their units faced in the early days of a new offensive to expel Russian forces from the strategic city.
The interviews provide a rare glimpse at the counteroffensive in the south — the most ambitious military operation by Kyiv since the expulsion of Russian forces at the perimeter of the capital in the spring — and illuminate a stark technological and military divide between Ukrainian forces and their better-equipped Russian adversaries.
“They used everything on us,” Denys, a 33-year-old Ukrainian soldier whose unit fell back from a Russian-held village after a lengthy barrage of cluster bombs, phosphorous munitions and mortars, told Hudson. “Who can survive an attack for five hours like that?”
Emily Rauhala contributed to this report.