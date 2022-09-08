Middle East Farewell, octopus; hello, lionfish: Lebanon’s warming seas change fishing The prices of local fish, by kilogram, in August in Berbara, Lebanon. (Manu Ferneini for The Washington Post)

BATROUN, Lebanon — The first time the famous boutique seafood restaurant Jammal bought lionfish from the market, the fishmongers were intrigued. What were Mickey Jammal’s people doing buying this strange, undesirable newcomer to the coastal waters? Lionfish is not native to Lebanon, but as the Mediterranean’s waters warm, nonnative organisms are outcompeting native fish for limited resources and, in some cases, eviscerating the local marine population.

Fishermen, restaurant owners, divers and scientists in Lebanon know there is no fighting this phenomenon. Climate change is here, they say, pointing to the invasion of species like lionfish and pufferfish, and the disappearance of local favorites like sea urchins and octopuses. All they can do is adapt to the changing marine reality, slowly introducing foreign fish to the local diet and finding uses for the nonedible ones.

There is an absence of historical data on the temperatures of Lebanese waters, but a report recently published by a team of researchers from the National Institute of Oceanography in Haifa, Israel, said the Levantine Sea, the easternmost part of the Mediterranean, is the “warmest in the entire Mediterranean Sea and one of the fastest warming regions globally.”

According to NASA’s GISS Surface Temperature Analysis, the Mediterranean as a whole has warmed more than 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) over the last three decades. This is in addition to an unprecedented 5-degree heat wave this summer that has caused blooms of jellyfish. The creatures, which harm fish stocks, are not uncommon in Lebanon but have never appeared to this degree.

Many of the new species also don’t have natural predators, and the solution being proposed is one that has traditionally been the bane of marine life: overfishing, and giving the Lebanese a taste for these interlopers.

The lionfish is the drama queen of the sea. Its face is framed by large fins that look like embellished, feathery sleeves — which, along with the spines dotting the fish’s body, are packed with venom glands that deliver a sting causing swelling and extreme pain.

Georges Sarkiss, a fisherman from Berbara, a northern coastal village in Lebanon, has felt the sting of the lionfish, which left him with a bloated hand and leg for weeks.

But on a windy Friday in August, he got on a boat, traveled just over a mile, put on his diving gear and jumped into the sea with another diver, both armed with spears and a container they had fashioned out of a plastic water jug. When they resurfaced, they were shocked at the sheer multitudes of lionfish they had seen 50 meters (164 feet) below.

“It’s like all the lionfish in Lebanon ran off and are hiding down there,” Sarkiss joked. “It’s out of this world.”

Back at the modest village port, Sarkiss daintily cut off the venomous spines with scissors, before a colleague cleaned the fish and another sliced off the flesh. The fishermen arranged the pale pink chunks on a plastic plate and devoured them raw. Some drizzled on soy sauce, while others lamented that they didn’t have the quintessential Levantine dipping sauce of olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic and salt.

The fishermen started diving for lionfish in the last couple of years after a local group called Diaries of the Ocean began encouraging restaurants to serve it.

“When the fishermen first told us about the lionfish, they were scared of it,” founder Jina Talj said. “It’s new, it’s scary-looking, it’s intimidating, it’s big, it’s bright, it has a lot of spines.” So the 37-year-old marine biologist set up a three-pronged plan: teach the fishermen how to properly handle it; inform restaurants about the new catch and persuade them to serve it; tell the public to eat it.

Talj’s nongovernmental organization even put out a recipe booklet with help from nutritionists. When anti-government protests exploded in the country in late 2019, she set up a tent in downtown Beirut where other encampments had sprung up, and lectured on eating more sustainably. She displayed a few lionfish in an aquarium and even grilled one.

Up the coast, at a well-known brewery, she threw a big barbecue featuring kilos upon kilos of the fish in hopes that the taste would catch on.

And it did. Jammal is just one of many restaurants that began offering the fish. Jammal likes to serve the whole thing raw, with a side of soy sauce to complement its buttery, light and delightfully non-fishy taste.

The lionfish is just one example of an invasive edible fish, but it tops the list because it is extremely carnivorous and has no natural predators in the eastern Mediterranean — a problem faced in many waters around the world, including off the United States. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration called it the “poster child for invasive species issues in the western north Atlantic region.”

After Talj’s initial interactions with the fishermen, they got back in touch with her and complained about a new species: the pufferfish. “We can’t eat it, we can’t fish it. It tears the fishing nets,” she recalled them saying.

Manal Nader, director of the Institute of the Environment at Lebanon’s University of Balamand, described the fish as extremely voracious. “Search ‘pufferfish eating Pepsi can,’ ” he instructed. It’s the first hit on Google: a Lebanese man chortles in disbelief as the fish easily takes repeated bites out of the can.

“We have no predator for the pufferfish — it’s on top of the food chain. It eats what it wants, it does what it wants, and on top of everything, you cannot fish it,” said Nader.

While some fish of this species are edible when handled correctly — like fugu, a delicacy in Japan — this one is not. “The one we have here is the most toxic,” said Nader. “You’re not allowed to cook it, you’re not allowed to market it, you’re not allowed to ship it — it’s not allowed to go into any place. Its toxin can be used as a nerve weapon, because it’s 1,000 times more potent than cyanide.”

So Nader has been actively pursuing another way to make the fish attractive to human predators. Tetrodotoxin, or TTX, an ingredient in anesthetics, can be extracted from the fish. TTX is traditionally produced synthetically, but some medical companies have for years been conducting research into natural substitutes, specifically extracted from the pufferfish.

The plan would be to build a lab in Lebanon that could extract the substance and then export it to Italy, where it would be refined.

Nader hopes his planned project would be a win-win for everyone. Fishermen would make money. Medical companies would make money. And the local species would get a bit of relief, instead of being eaten by a fish that can chew through aluminum cans.

As the fishermen in Berbara cut up their lionfish for a midmorning snack, they swapped stories of the species they or their fathers used to see, now just urban myths: sponges, oysters, starfish, sea horses. In Lebanon, sea urchins were never a luxury but an easily sourced comfort food. Now, they’re nowhere to be found.

Nader said he and his friends used to pick up octopuses from tide pools some 30 years ago; now the fishermen scratched their heads trying to remember the last time they had seen one. The pufferfish doesn’t help: Nader explained that an analysis of its stomach contents found high levels of octopus.

Unfortunately for Lebanon’s seas, there is no sign it has acquired a taste for lionfish.

