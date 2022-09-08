Queen Elizabeth II under supervision as doctors express concern for her health

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle after doctors became concerned with her health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday. Her family is traveling to Scotland to be by her side.

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," the statement said.

Prince Charles, her heir, and his wife Camilla and Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge are traveling to Balmoral to be with the queen, according to their offices.

The statement comes a day after the palace said that the queen had canceled a meeting with the Privy Council on doctor’s advice to rest.

The statements may have been vague on details, but the fact that they were issued at all speaks volumes. The palace typically provides minimal information about her health.

