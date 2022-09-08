Queen Elizabeth II’s line of succession, visualized Queen Elizabeth II deceased divorced Prince George 2 Princess Diana Prince William 1 Prince Philip Princess Charlotte 3 King Charles III Prince Louis 4 Archie Harrison Prince Harry 5 6 7 Lilibet Diana Anne, Princess Royal Princess Beatrice 9 Andrew, Duke of York 8 Sienna Elizabeth 10 Edward, Earl of Wessex Note: Only the first 10 successors are included in the line of succession. Sources: Photos from AP, Reuters, Getty Images and EPA-EFE/Shutterstock. Staff reports. Queen Elizabeth II deceased divorced Prince George 2 Princess Diana Prince William 1 Prince Philip 3 Princess Charlotte King Charles III Prince Louis 4 Archie Harrison 6 Prince Harry 5 7 Lilibet Diana Princess Anne Princess Beatrice 9 10 Sienna Elizabeth Andrew, Duke of York 8 Edward, Earl of Wessex Note: Only the first 10 successors are included in the line of succession. Sources: Photos from AP, Reuters, Getty Images and EPA-EFE/Shutterstock. Staff reports. Queen Elizabeth II divorced deceased Prince George 2 Princess Diana Prince William 1 Prince Philip 3 Princess Charlotte 4 Prince Louis King Charles III Catherine Archie Harrison 6 Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall 5 Prince Harry Meghan 7 Lilibet Diana Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence Autumn Phillips Savannah Peter Phillips Isla Anne, Princess Royal Mia Grace Zara Tindall Captain Mark Phillips Lena Elizabeth Mike Tindall Lucas Philip Sienna Elizabeth 10 Andrew, Duke of York 8 9 Princess Beatrice Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Princess Eugenie Sarah, Duchess of York August Philip Jack Brooksbank Edward, Earl of Wessex Lady Louise Windsor James, Viscount Severn Sophie, Countess of Wessex Note: Only the first 10 successors are included in the line of succession. Sources: Photos from AP, Reuters, Getty Images and EPA-EFE/Shutterstock. Staff reports. divorced deceased Queen Elizabeth II Prince Philip Princess Diana 8 Andrew, Duke of York Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence Anne, Princess Royal Captain Mark Phillips Sarah, Duchess of York Edward, Earl of Wessex Sophie, Countess of Wessex King Charles III 1 Prince William 5 9 Prince Harry Autumn Phillips Lady Louise Windsor James, Viscount Severn Catherine Meghan Peter Phillips Zara Tindall Mike Tindall Princess Beatrice Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Princess Eugenie Jack Brooksbank 10 2 4 6 7 Prince Louis Archie Harrison Savannah Isla Mia Grace Lena Elizabeth Lucas Philip Sienna Elizabeth August Philip Prince George 3 Lilibet Diana Princess Charlotte Note: Only the first 10 successors are included in the line of succession. Sources: Photos from AP, Reuters, Getty Images and EPA-EFE/Shutterstock. Staff reports.

LONDON — As Britain reels from the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, here’s a look at the next 10 royals who are next in line to the throne. Charles ascended the throne the moment his mother passed away in Balmoral, Scotland, on Thursday evening local time. Here’s what to know about the new line of succession, half of them children.

1. Prince William

As the elder son of Prince Charles and Diana, the 40-year-old is now heir to the British throne.

2. Prince George of Cambridge

William’s eldest child, 9, follows his father in the line of succession. Prince George was born to much fanfare on July 22, 2013, as reporters and pundits waited outside London’s St. Mary’s Hospital to catch a glimpse of the royal couple’s firstborn child and heir.

3. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

George’s sister — William’s 7-year-old daughter — comes next.

4. Prince Louis of Cambridge

The third child of William and Catherine is now fourth in line to the throne. Four-year-old Louis captured hearts and international headlines after his emotional display on the balcony of Buckingham Palace amid the pomp of the queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

5. Prince Harry

6. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Harry’s children with wife Meghan come next. Archie, their firstborn, is 3.

Among the many jaw-dropping revelations the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made in an interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year was the claim that Buckingham Palace refused Archie the title of prince — a decision that Meghan called hurtful and suggested was driven by institutional racism within the monarchy.

7. Lilibet-Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Harry and Meghan’s daughter, age 1, follows her brother, Archie. The queen reportedly met her great-granddaughter Lilibet — who is named after her and after Harry’s late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales — for the first time at the Platinum Jubilee.

8. Andrew, Duke of York

Charles’s first brother — second son of Elizabeth and Philip — is now eighth in line to the throne. Andrew, 62, in February settled a lawsuit with an American, Virginia Giuffre, who said she was forced to have sexual encounters with him when she was a teenager after being trafficked by U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein.

While Andrew has been stripped of his royal highness title and honorary patronages, he remains in the line of succession.

9. Princess Beatrice

Beatrice, 34, who also goes by Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah.

10. Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi

Beatrice’s daughter, Sienna, who is nearly a year old, is now 10th in line to the British throne.

Adela Suliman, Annabelle Timsit and William Booth contributed.

