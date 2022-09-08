Queen Elizabeth II’s line of succession, visualized

By
and 
 
September 8, 2022 at 3:07 p.m. EDT

Queen

Elizabeth II

deceased

divorced

2022

Prince

George

2

Princess

Diana

Prince

William

1

1997

Prince

Philip

Princess

Charlotte

3

2021

King

Charles III

Prince

Louis

4

Archie Harrison

Prince

Harry

5

6

7

Lilibet

Diana

Anne,

Princess Royal

Princess Beatrice

9

Andrew, Duke of York

8

Sienna

Elizabeth

10

Edward, Earl of Wessex

Note: Only the first 10 successors are included

in the line of succession.

Sources: Photos from AP, Reuters, Getty Images and

EPA-EFE/Shutterstock. Staff reports.

Queen

Elizabeth II

deceased

divorced

2022

Prince

George

2

Princess

Diana

Prince

William

1

1997

Prince

Philip

2021

3

Princess

Charlotte

King

Charles III

Prince

Louis

4

Archie Harrison

6

Prince

Harry

5

7

Lilibet

Diana

Princess

Anne

Princess Beatrice

9

10

Sienna

Elizabeth

Andrew, Duke of York

8

Edward, Earl of Wessex

Note: Only the first 10 successors are included in the

line of succession.

Sources: Photos from AP, Reuters, Getty Images and

EPA-EFE/Shutterstock. Staff reports.

Queen

Elizabeth II

2022

divorced

deceased

Prince

George

2

Princess

Diana

Prince

William

1

1997

Prince

Philip

3

Princess

Charlotte

2021

4

Prince

Louis

King

Charles III

Catherine

Archie Harrison

6

Camilla, Duchess of

Cornwall

5

Prince

Harry

Meghan

7

Lilibet

Diana

Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence

Autumn Phillips

Savannah

Peter Phillips

Isla

Anne, Princess

Royal

Mia Grace

Zara

Tindall

Captain Mark Phillips

Lena

Elizabeth

Mike

Tindall

Lucas

Philip

Sienna

Elizabeth

10

Andrew, Duke of York

8

9

Princess Beatrice

Edoardo

Mapelli Mozzi

Princess

Eugenie

Sarah,

Duchess of

York

August

Philip

Jack

Brooksbank

Edward, Earl

of Wessex

Lady Louise

Windsor

James,

Viscount

Severn

Sophie,

Countess of

Wessex

Note: Only the first 10 successors are included in the line of succession.

Sources: Photos from AP, Reuters, Getty Images and EPA-EFE/Shutterstock. Staff reports.

divorced

deceased

Queen

Elizabeth II

Prince

Philip

2021

2022

Princess

Diana

8

Andrew, Duke of York

1997

Camilla, Duchess of

Cornwall

Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence

Anne, Princess Royal

Captain Mark Phillips

Sarah,

Duchess of

York

Edward,

Earl of

Wessex

Sophie,

Countess of

Wessex

King

Charles III

1

Prince

William

5

9

Prince

Harry

Autumn Phillips

Lady Louise

Windsor

James,

Viscount

Severn

Catherine

Meghan

Peter Phillips

Zara

Tindall

Mike

Tindall

Princess Beatrice

Edoardo

Mapelli

Mozzi

Princess

Eugenie

Jack

Brooksbank

10

2

4

6

7

Prince

Louis

Archie Harrison

Savannah

Isla

Mia Grace

Lena

Elizabeth

Lucas

Philip

Sienna

Elizabeth

August

Philip

Prince

George

3

Lilibet

Diana

Princess

Charlotte

Note: Only the first 10 successors are included in the line of succession.

Sources: Photos from AP, Reuters, Getty Images and EPA-EFE/Shutterstock. Staff reports.

LONDON — As Britain reels from the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, here’s a look at the next 10 royals who are next in line to the throne.

Charles ascended the throne the moment his mother passed away in Balmoral, Scotland, on Thursday evening local time. Here’s what to know about the new line of succession, half of them children.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

1. Prince William

As the elder son of Prince Charles and Diana, the 40-year-old is now heir to the British throne.

Who succeeds Queen Elizabeth II? Your guide to royal succession

2. Prince George of Cambridge

William’s eldest child, 9, follows his father in the line of succession. Prince George was born to much fanfare on July 22, 2013, as reporters and pundits waited outside London’s St. Mary’s Hospital to catch a glimpse of the royal couple’s firstborn child and heir.

Prince George grins on beach in new photo released to mark 9th birthday

3. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

George’s sister — William’s 7-year-old daughter — comes next.

4. Prince Louis of Cambridge

The third child of William and Catherine is now fourth in line to the throne. Four-year-old Louis captured hearts and international headlines after his emotional display on the balcony of Buckingham Palace amid the pomp of the queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

5. Prince Harry

William’s brother, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, 37, is now fifth in line to the British throne. Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, bought a $14.7 million home in California after “stepping back” from the royal family and surrendering their “royal highness” titles.

Meghan and Harry are becoming your typical American mega-celebrities

6. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Harry’s children with wife Meghan come next. Archie, their firstborn, is 3.

Among the many jaw-dropping revelations the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made in an interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year was the claim that Buckingham Palace refused Archie the title of prince — a decision that Meghan called hurtful and suggested was driven by institutional racism within the monarchy.

7. Lilibet-Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Harry and Meghan’s daughter, age 1, follows her brother, Archie. The queen reportedly met her great-granddaughter Lilibet — who is named after her and after Harry’s late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales — for the first time at the Platinum Jubilee.

Lilibet turns 1, and photos show Harry and Meghan’s daughter loving it

8. Andrew, Duke of York

Charles’s first brother — second son of Elizabeth and Philip — is now eighth in line to the throne. Andrew, 62, in February settled a lawsuit with an American, Virginia Giuffre, who said she was forced to have sexual encounters with him when she was a teenager after being trafficked by U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein.

While Andrew has been stripped of his royal highness title and honorary patronages, he remains in the line of succession.

York strips a title from Prince Andrew. But it’s hard to take ‘Duke of York.’

9. Princess Beatrice

Beatrice, 34, who also goes by Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah.

10. Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi

Beatrice’s daughter, Sienna, who is nearly a year old, is now 10th in line to the British throne.

Adela Suliman, Annabelle Timsit and William Booth contributed.

Loading...
Loading...