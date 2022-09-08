Queen Elizabeth II’s line of succession, visualized

LONDON — As Britain reels from the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, here’s a look at the next 10 royals who are next in line to the throne.
Queen
Elizabeth II
deceased
divorced
2022
Prince
George
2
Princess
Diana
Prince
William
1
1997
Prince
Philip
Princess
Charlotte
3
2021
King
Charles III
Prince
Louis
4
Archie Harrison
Prince
Harry
5
6
7
Lilibet
Diana
Anne,
Princess Royal
Princess Beatrice
9
Andrew, Duke of York
8
Sienna
Elizabeth
10
Edward, Earl of Wessex
Note: Only the first 10 successors are included
in the line of succession.
Sources: Photos from AP, Reuters, Getty Images and
EPA-EFE/Shutterstock. Staff reports.
Queen
Elizabeth II
deceased
divorced
2022
Prince
George
2
Princess
Diana
Prince
William
1
1997
Prince
Philip
2021
3
Princess
Charlotte
King
Charles III
Prince
Louis
4
Archie Harrison
6
Prince
Harry
5
7
Lilibet
Diana
Princess
Anne
Princess Beatrice
9
10
Sienna
Elizabeth
Andrew, Duke of York
8
Edward, Earl of Wessex
Note: Only the first 10 successors are included in the
line of succession.
Sources: Photos from AP, Reuters, Getty Images and
EPA-EFE/Shutterstock. Staff reports.
Queen
Elizabeth II
2022
divorced
deceased
Prince
George
2
Princess
Diana
Prince
William
1
1997
Prince
Philip
3
Princess
Charlotte
2021
4
Prince
Louis
King
Charles III
Catherine
Archie Harrison
6
Camilla, Duchess of
Cornwall
5
Prince
Harry
Meghan
7
Lilibet
Diana
Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence
Autumn Phillips
Savannah
Peter Phillips
Isla
Anne, Princess
Royal
Mia Grace
Zara
Tindall
Captain Mark Phillips
Lena
Elizabeth
Mike
Tindall
Lucas
Philip
Sienna
Elizabeth
10
Andrew, Duke of York
8
9
Princess Beatrice
Edoardo
Mapelli Mozzi
Princess
Eugenie
Sarah,
Duchess of
York
August
Philip
Jack
Brooksbank
Edward, Earl
of Wessex
Lady Louise
Windsor
James,
Viscount
Severn
Sophie,
Countess of
Wessex
Note: Only the first 10 successors are included in the line of succession.
Sources: Photos from AP, Reuters, Getty Images and EPA-EFE/Shutterstock. Staff reports.
divorced
deceased
Queen
Elizabeth II
Prince
Philip
2021
2022
Princess
Diana
8
Andrew, Duke of York
1997
Camilla, Duchess of
Cornwall
Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence
Anne, Princess Royal
Captain Mark Phillips
Sarah,
Duchess of
York
Edward,
Earl of
Wessex
Sophie,
Countess of
Wessex
King
Charles III
1
Prince
William
5
9
Prince
Harry
Autumn Phillips
Lady Louise
Windsor
James,
Viscount
Severn
Catherine
Meghan
Peter Phillips
Zara
Tindall
Mike
Tindall
Princess Beatrice
Edoardo
Mapelli
Mozzi
Princess
Eugenie
Jack
Brooksbank
10
2
4
6
7
Prince
Louis
Archie Harrison
Savannah
Isla
Mia Grace
Lena
Elizabeth
Lucas
Philip
Sienna
Elizabeth
August
Philip
Prince
George
3
Lilibet
Diana
Princess
Charlotte
Note: Only the first 10 successors are included in the line of succession.
Sources: Photos from AP, Reuters, Getty Images and EPA-EFE/Shutterstock. Staff reports.
As the elder son of Prince Charles and Diana, the 40-year-old is now heir to the British throne.
William’s eldest child, 9, follows his father in the line of succession. Prince George was born to much fanfare on July 22, 2013, as reporters and pundits waited outside London’s St. Mary’s Hospital to catch a glimpse of the royal couple’s firstborn child and heir.
George’s sister — William’s 7-year-old daughter — comes next.
The third child of William and Catherine is now fourth in line to the throne. Four-year-old Louis captured hearts and international headlines after his emotional display on the balcony of Buckingham Palace amid the pomp of the queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.
William’s brother, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, 37, is now fifth in line to the British throne. Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, bought a $14.7 million home in California after “stepping back” from the royal family and surrendering their “royal highness” titles.
Harry’s children with wife Meghan come next. Archie, their firstborn, is 3.
Among the many jaw-dropping revelations the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made in an interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year was the claim that Buckingham Palace refused Archie the title of prince — a decision that Meghan called hurtful and suggested was driven by institutional racism within the monarchy.
Harry and Meghan’s daughter, age 1, follows her brother, Archie. The queen reportedly met her great-granddaughter Lilibet — who is named after her and after Harry’s late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales — for the first time at the Platinum Jubilee.
Charles’s first brother — second son of Elizabeth and Philip — is now eighth in line to the throne. Andrew, 62, in February settled a lawsuit with an American, Virginia Giuffre, who said she was forced to have sexual encounters with him when she was a teenager after being trafficked by U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein.
While Andrew has been stripped of his royal highness title and honorary patronages, he remains in the line of succession.
Beatrice, 34, who also goes by Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah.
Beatrice’s daughter, Sienna, who is nearly a year old, is now 10th in line to the British throne.
Adela Suliman, Annabelle Timsit and William Booth contributed.