Fire tears through Vietnam karaoke bar, killing 32

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam — A fire at a karaoke bar in Vietnam has killed at least 32 people, becoming the deadliest fire in the Southeast Asian country in over 20 years and prompting nationwide debate over fire safety standards and code enforcement. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The incident was the latest in a series of fires to erupt at bars in Vietnam, and has prompted Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to order safety inspections for all venues considered “high risk,” including bars, pubs and nightclubs. Police originally said 23 people had died but raised the toll to 32 at a news conference Wednesday.

An electrical short circuit set off the fire Tuesday night at An Phu Karaoke, a three-story bar in Thuan An city, about an hour outside the commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh, officials said.

The blaze started on the third floor before spreading rapidly to the second floor, catching on the foam mattresses that were used to soundproof the karaoke rooms. Plumes of dense smoke and flames blocked off exit routes for some 60 customers and employees, prompting some to jump off from the building’s balcony, eyewitnesses told local media outlets. At least eight people were found dead just in the bathroom, police said.

Advertisement

Nguyen Trong Phuc, 18, escaped by climbing onto a toilet seat and jumping out a window. “It was pitch dark" when he fled, he told the local news outlet VnExpress, but he could hear people screaming.

“Those screams still haunt me today,” he added.

Trinh Ngoc Quyen, police director for Binh Duong, where the bar is located, said officials suspect some guests were slow to respond to initial warnings about the fire because they were inebriated. "Some guests were not sober ... so they locked the door to continue singing,” he said.

Because of the damage to the building, firefighters took a day to fully inspect the venue and identify victims, local officials said. The search had been completed as of Wednesday and the victims include 17 men and 15 women. Officials are still working to verify their identities.

Advertisement

The toll from the fire is the highest in Vietnam since 2002, and has raised questions about fire safety standards and inspection protocol.

Karaoke is a popular form of entertainment in Asia, and fires at these crowded locations can quickly turn deadly. Just last month, three firefighters died on the job while responding to a fire at a karaoke bar in the capital Hanoi. After 13 people died in another karaoke bar fire in 2016, the government ordered a fire safety review of entertainment venues.

Regine Cabato contributed reporting from Manila. Rebecca Tan reported from Singapore.

GiftOutline Gift Article