Live updates King Charles III to deliver first remarks as Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth II

The Daily Mail first edition reports the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8 in London. (John Phillips/Getty Images)
Updated September 9, 2022 at 1:08 a.m. EDT|Published September 9, 2022 at 1:05 a.m. EDT

Britain’s new king, Charles III, will deliver his first address to the nation on Friday — offering the world a taste of what he will be like as monarch. Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned for more than 70 years, died Thursday at 96.

Thousands gathered in the rain Thursday night outside of Buckingham Palace to pay their respects, as tributes poured in from world leaders and people who gathered in distant parts of the Commonwealth to sign condolence books. The Queen was a constant and reassuring figure for decades through major geopolitical and societal shifts, and her death comes at a time when Britain is facing a looming economic crisis.

Here’s what to know

  • Charles, 73, immediately became king upon his mother’s death, and chose to be called Charles III. His formal coronation will come at a later date.
  • On Saturday, an “Accession Council” is expected to convene. A proclamation announcing Charles as the new king will be read from a balcony at St. James’s Palace, and he’ll travel to Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland to meet with his subjects.
  • The Washington Post’s obituary for the queen calls her “the seemingly eternal monarch who became a bright but inscrutable beacon of continuity in the United Kingdom during more than seven decades of rule.”
