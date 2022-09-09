Live updates King Charles III to deliver first remarks as Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth II

Britain’s new king, Charles III, will deliver his first address to the nation on Friday — offering the world a taste of what he will be like as monarch. Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned for more than 70 years, died Thursday at 96.
Remembering Queen Elizabeth II
The latest: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, died in Scotland on Thursday. She was 96. Follow our live coverage as the United Kingdom remembers a head of state that has been a consistent pillar in public life.
Declining health: The queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle after doctors became concerned about her health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.
70 years on the throne: Queen Elizabeth II became monarch at age 25 and led a life devoted to public service and in the public eye. She became a symbol of stability and continuity — even through royal scandals, the breakup of the British Empire and massive change around the world.
Operation London Bridge: Queen Elizabeth II has been planning for her succession for some time. Here’s what will happen in the first 10 days after the end of the queen’s reign.