Europe

The queen’s final journey: mapping the plans for the coming days

By
, 
and 
 
September 9, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. EDT

In life, Queen Elizabeth II traveled a great deal, logging 285 state visits abroad. In death, there is one last and highly ceremonial journey — about 500 miles from her castle in Scotland to her final resting place in Windsor.

We're following changes at the palace after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Get the Post Elizabeth newsletter for updates.

The journey will take more than a week, with stops along the way. The plans have been in place for decades but the exact schedule is still subject to change.

North

Sea

Balmoral

Castle

The Queen’s

body will move

to the Palace of

Holyroodhouse

in Edinburgh

on Sunday.

Atlantic

Ocean

SCOTLAND

Edinburgh

On Monday

she will move

to London.

N. IRE.

UNITED

KINGDOM

Dublin

IRELAND

ENGLAND

NETH.

WALES

London

BELGIUM

100 MILES

FRANCE

Atlantic

Ocean

The Queen’s

body will move

to the Palace of

Holyroodhouse

in Edinburgh

on Sunday.

Balmoral

Castle

SCOTLAND

On Monday

she will move

to London.

Edinburgh

N. IRE.

UNITED

KINGDOM

Dublin

IRELAND

ENGLAND

WALES

London

100 MILES

FRANCE

The Queen’s

body will move

to the Palace of

Holyroodhouse

in Edinburgh

on Sunday.

Atlantic

Ocean

Balmoral

Castle

SCOTLAND

On Monday

she will move

to London.

Edinburgh

N. IRE.

UNITED

KINGDOM

Dublin

IRELAND

ENGLAND

WALES

London

100 MILES

FRANCE

The queen died in Balmoral castle, a royal estate in the Scottish highlands bought for Queen Victoria by her husband in the nineteenth century. Queen Elizabeth is said to have loved the sprawling countryside home, where she spent summers playing with her beloved corgis, horseback riding and going on nature walks.

From there, her coffin is expected to travel to Edinburgh, Scotland’s capital, where she will lie in the famous Holyrood Palace, across from the Scottish parliament.

The 16th century palace — Scotland’s official residence for the British monarch — contains the preserved living quarters of Mary, Queen of Scots, and is filled with elaborate tapestries and ornate furniture. It also boasts immaculate gardens and a collection of royal gems.

From Holyrood a procession is expected to take place along the capital’s royal mile to St. Giles’ Cathedral, which dates back to the middle ages and remains a popular tourist destination.

After Scotland has paid its respects, the queen’s coffin will be flown to London. A procession is scheduled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lie in state for several days. The coffin will then move to Windsor Castle, where the queen spent weekends. There, she will be laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel, next to her husband Philip.

Loading...
Loading...