The queen’s final journey: mapping the plans for the coming days

In life, Queen Elizabeth II traveled a great deal, logging 285 state visits abroad. In death, there is one last and highly ceremonial journey — about 500 miles from her castle in Scotland to her final resting place in Windsor.
The queen died in Balmoral castle, a royal estate in the Scottish highlands bought for Queen Victoria by her husband in the nineteenth century. Queen Elizabeth is said to have loved the sprawling countryside home, where she spent summers playing with her beloved corgis, horseback riding and going on nature walks.
From there, her coffin is expected to travel to Edinburgh, Scotland’s capital, where she will lie in the famous Holyrood Palace, across from the Scottish parliament.
The 16th century palace — Scotland’s official residence for the British monarch — contains the preserved living quarters of Mary, Queen of Scots, and is filled with elaborate tapestries and ornate furniture. It also boasts immaculate gardens and a collection of royal gems.
From Holyrood a procession is expected to take place along the capital’s royal mile to St. Giles’ Cathedral, which dates back to the middle ages and remains a popular tourist destination.
After Scotland has paid its respects, the queen’s coffin will be flown to London. A procession is scheduled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lie in state for several days. The coffin will then move to Windsor Castle, where the queen spent weekends. There, she will be laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel, next to her husband Philip.