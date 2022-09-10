Live briefing: Charles to be formally proclaimed king as Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth II

The United Kingdom will be in a period of national mourning for Elizabeth until her state funeral at Westminster Abbey, expected about 10 days from her death. Crowds began gathering in front of Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening, as tributes to the queen’s legacy — not to mention her wit and fashion sense — continued to pour in.
Here is the latest.
Key developments
- President Biden told reporters Friday that he will be attending Elizabeth’s funeral, after stopping by the British Embassy in Washington to express his condolences. “I don’t know what the details are yet, but I’ll be going,” he said.
- Charles made his first speech on Friday evening, dressed in black and speaking in measured tones. He thanked his “darling mama” for her love and devotion, and pledged to devote his remaining years “to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.”
- Irish politicians have expressed their condolences over the queen’s death, praising her efforts to repair strained ties between Ireland and Britain. But many reactions in Ireland were mixed, speaking to a painful history of conflict and colonial rule.
Happening today
- At 10 a.m., the Accession Council will gather at London’s St. James’s Palace, a former residence of English kings and queens. Charles will “read and sign an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland,” according the royal family’s official website.
- At 11 a.m., the Garter King of Arms, an adviser to the sovereign and government on ceremonial matters, will read the proclamation marking the accession of a new king from a balcony overlooking Friary Court at St. James’s Palace, the first reading in public.
- At 12 p.m., the proclamation will be read at the Royal Exchange in London. In a statement, the Royal Exchange called the coming proclamation a “profound moment in our country’s history.” Further proclamations will be made across the country.
- At 1 p.m., both houses of the British parliament will meet to continue tributes to the late queen. Some senior members of both chambers will take an oath to the new king. In a day that could end as late as 10 p.m., British lawmakers will offer a message of sympathy to Charles.
Your royal questions, answered
- Camilla is now the queen consort. What does it mean? The key difference between the queen and the queen consort is that the queen is an ascendant to the throne through succession. The queen consort is the wife of the reigning monarch.
- What does the royal line of succession to the British throne look like? Prince William is now the first in line to inherit the throne, followed by his eldest son, Prince George.
From our correspondents
An American tourist once asked Elizabeth: Have you ever met the queen? A favorite story about the queen’s wicked sense of humor involves the time she happened upon an American tourist hiking near her Balmoral estate in the Scottish highlands. He clearly didn’t recognize her, asking: Had she ever met the queen? “I haven’t,” the queen responded. Then she pointed at her protection officer, Richard Griffin, and said he “meets her regularly.”
this remains an all-time story about the queen pic.twitter.com/hI2yNUac0H— David Mack (@davidmackau) September 8, 2022
The hiker asked Griffin what the queen was like — “Oh, she can be very cantankerous at times, but she’s got a lovely sense of humor,” he replied — and then asked for a photo with the bodyguard, handing the queen a camera. (She happily obliged.)
It was just one of many times the queen showed her wit. The queen could dish out quips and one-liners, London correspondent Karla Adam writes, and even appeared in a comedy skit with Britain’s beloved Paddington Bear for her Platinum Jubilee celebration this year. Paddington tweeted this week upon her death: “Thank you Ma’am, for everything.”