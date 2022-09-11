Live briefing: Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin to travel to Scottish capital in ceremonial journey

The United Kingdom is in a period of national mourning until a state funeral, to be held on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey. Her final resting place will be in Windsor, next to her husband, Prince Philip, who died in 2021 aged 99.
Two of the queen’s grandsons and their wives visited mourners at Windsor Castle, just outside London, on Saturday. William and Catherine, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, appeared alongside Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, fueling speculation of a rapprochement between the brothers, whose relationship reportedly suffered after Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties. In a statement, William thanked his grandmother for “the kindness she showed my family and me” and for her example of public service. “I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real,” he said.
Key developments
- King Charles III, formally proclaimed as the new monarch of the United Kingdom on Saturday, will hold meetings at Buckingham Palace on Sunday and will visit the U.K. Parliament Monday. “I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me,” he said at the official proclamation ceremony. “I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set.”
- The new king and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will lead a procession with the late queen’s coffin on Monday, down Edinburgh’s Royal Mile to St. Giles’ Cathedral, where there will be a service. The public can view her coffin at the cathedral until Tuesday.
- On Tuesday, the queen’s coffin will be flown to London. The next day, she will lie in state at the Palace of Westminster, the seat of Parliament, until her state funeral. President Biden told reporters that he plans to attend.
Happening Today
All times are local, five hours ahead of Eastern time.
- At 10 a.m., the queen’s coffin will depart the Balmoral estate for a six-hour journey to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The hearse will travel through Aberdeen, Dundee and Perth.
- At 1 p.m., flags will return to half-staff for the remainder of the national mourning period, after they were flown at full-staff in recognition of the new monarch.
- In the morning, Charles will meet the Commonwealth Secretary General at Buckingham Palace and then host the Realm High Commissioners and their spouses.
Global reaction
- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has declared a national day of mourning for the queen. Sept. 22 will be a public holiday in the Commonwealth nation, where Elizabeth was head of state. Her death has spurred fresh debate about becoming a republic — replacing the monarch with a president — after a 1999 referendum saw a majority vote against the change, and brought about a reckoning on her complicated legacy for Indigenous Australians.
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the country’s Parliament will sit Thursday to allow lawmakers to pay tribute to Elizabeth. The opening of the legislature’s new session will be delayed by a day, to Sept. 20, to accommodate the queen’s state funeral.
- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sent a formal condolence letter to Charles. “As Queen of New Zealand, Her Majesty was loved for her grace, calmness, dedication, and public service. Her affection for New Zealand and its people was clear, and it was an affection that was shared,” she wrote.
Your Royal questions, answered
- When is King Charles’s coronation? There isn’t a known date for Charles’s coronation, but it’s possible that it may not take place anytime soon. Elizabeth waited 16 months after her accession for her coronation.
- Britain has an unproven prime minister and now a new monarch, can its untested leaders confront its problems?
- Camilla is now the queen consort. What does that mean? The key difference between the queen and the queen consort is that the queen is an ascendant to the throne through succession. The queen consort is the wife of the reigning monarch.
- What does the royal line of succession to the British throne look like? Prince William is now the first in line to inherit the throne, followed by his eldest son, Prince George.
From our correspondents
After Elizabeth’s death, Britain’s future is uncertain. The queen’s death marks the end of the nation’s second Elizabethan age, and the beginning of the reign of the longest-ever monarch-in-waiting, Charles, who is less popular than his mother. In addition, regional tensions, higher energy costs and an untested new prime minister come at a time of national introspection. “Changes on the horizon have been brought into focus by the queen’s death. Whether welcome or not, they have created a disquiet in the country she led,” Kevin Sullivan and Anthony Faiola write.
More coverage:
- What kind of monarch will Charles be? Different from his mum, London correspondents William Booth and Karla Adam write. As king, Charles has said he wants to balance tradition and progress. A crusader at heart, Charles has opinions — on climate change, sheep breeds and modern architecture. He may not be able to turn that off.
- During her seven-decade reign, the queen visited more than two dozen cities across the United States. And wherever Britain’s longest-serving monarch went, photographers followed to capture Americans in the throes of royal fever.
- Gift stores are selling out of royal souvenirs after Elizabeth’s death, a rush to buy items with her likeness before they are replaced with products featuring her son. The value of those tchotchkes and rare collectibles of the queen will increase — eventually.
- It was a rare misstep in the queen’s 70-year reign. But it was a big one. Her son’s glamorous ex-wife, Princess Diana, had died tragically in a car accident, leaving two young boys, the heirs to the throne, without a mother. And for nearly a week, Elizabeth said nothing. But on the day of the funeral, as Diana’s funeral cortege passed by, she bowed her head.