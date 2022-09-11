Live briefing: Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin to travel to Scottish capital in ceremonial journey

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will depart the royal family’s Scottish holiday home at Balmoral on Sunday morning bound for Edinburgh, where it will rest in the Throne Room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland, until Monday afternoon. The first leg of a days-long ceremonial journey, traveling by road from Balmoral Castle to the Scottish capital, is expected to take around six hours.

The United Kingdom is in a period of national mourning until a state funeral, to be held on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey. Her final resting place will be in Windsor, next to her husband, Prince Philip, who died in 2021 aged 99.

Two of the queen’s grandsons and their wives visited mourners at Windsor Castle, just outside London, on Saturday. William and Catherine, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, appeared alongside Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, fueling speculation of a rapprochement between the brothers, whose relationship reportedly suffered after Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties. In a statement, William thanked his grandmother for “the kindness she showed my family and me” and for her example of public service. “I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real,” he said.