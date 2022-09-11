In sign of possible rapprochement, Harry and Meghan appear with William

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Princes William and Harry — together with their wives — made a rare joint appearance on Saturday, greeting well-wishers gathered outside of Windsor Castle, near London, to mourn Queen Elizabeth II. The brothers have reportedly been estranged since Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made their highly-publicized split from royal life and moved to North America. Harry and William were last pictured together following the death of Prince Philip in April 2021, and the two couples haven’t been seen together in public for some years.

A spokesperson for William said he invited his brother and sister-in-law to join him and Catherine in meeting mourners and looking at tributes in Windsor, Britain’s Guardian newspaper reported.

The two couples spent just over 30 minutes talking with members of the public before leaving in a car driven by William, who became Prince of Wales after his father’s ascension to the throne.

“The Waleses had always been scheduled to greet well-wishers at Windsor Castle, but royal sources say the decision to invite the Sussexes was made in the eleventh hour,” royal watcher Omid Scobie wrote on Twitter. “It is, without a doubt, a significant moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers.”

It is the latest sign the royals may be repairing ties as they come together to mourn the death of their family matriarch. In his first televised speech from Buckingham Palace on Friday, King Charles III expressed his love for Harry and Meghan “as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

Harry is fifth in line to the throne, despite a controversial decision to step back from royal duties and move to the United States with Meghan where they live with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Following the queen’s death and the ascension of Charles as monarch, the two Sussex children are entitled to the titles “prince” and “princess.” That right stems from protocols dating back to King George V in 1917, which state that the children and grandchildren of the sovereign are granted the royal titles automatically. (The official palace succession list still refers to them as Master Archie and Miss Lilibet.)

Among the many jaw-dropping claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made in an interview with Oprah Winfrey last year was the allegation that Buckingham Palace planned to refuse Archie the title of prince — a decision that Meghan called hurtful and suggested was driven by institutional racism within the monarchy.

In another interview, Harry said he considered the term “Megxit” — which was coined after he and his wife announced in January 2020 they would be stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family and dividing their time between Britain and North America — “misogynistic.”

In recent years, the prince and his wife have frequently highlighted the toll online hatred and misinformation can take on one’s emotional health and mental well-being. Meghan has said that she is the “most trolled” person in the world and one 2021 report found that the Sussexes had been the target of a coordinated Twitter hate campaign.

Harry’s arrival at Balmoral castle in Scotland, alone, and after the death of his grandmother on Thursday had became a talking point. British media reported that Charles had told Harry it was not appropriate for Meghan to travel with him to Balmoral ahead of the queen’s death, as they had apparently intended.

Royal watcher Camilla Tominey said that in reaching out to Harry to join him on Saturday and “set the rift aside,” William — the next in line to the throne — has shown he is living by his grandmother’s example.

She described it as “one of the most remarkable walkabouts in modern royal history” and an episode that would make the late queen proud.

“Queen Elizabeth II famously said that it was “often the small steps, not the giant leaps, that bring about the most lasting change,” Tominey wrote in Britain’s Telegraph newspaper.

Pannett reported from Sydney. Jennifer Hassan in London contributed to this report.

