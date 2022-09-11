Queen Elizabeth II: 1926-2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s royal family tree visualized: George V to Lilibet

The monarch’s parents, siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren

By
and 
 
September 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. EDT

Queen Elizabeth II had only one sibling, Princess Margaret. She was four years younger than the queen, and died in 2002 at 71 years old. About two months later, their mother Queen Elizabeth passed away at 101.

The queen’s ascendants

The queen’s and Princess Margaret’s father was King George VI, who used one of his middle names as his royal name — his full name was Albert Frederick Arthur George Windsor. He ruled from 1936 to 1952, when he died after a lung operation. As his elder daughter, the queen inherited the throne from him when she was 25.

divorced

deceased

King

George V

King

Edward VIII

Queen

Mary

Wallis

Simpson

Queen

Elizabeth II

Prince

Philip

King

George VI

Queen

Elizabeth

Antony Armstrong-Jones

Princess

Margaret

Particia

Tuckwell

George

Marion

Stein

Princess Mary

Henry Lascelles

Angela Dowding

Gerald

Elizabeth Collingwood

Prince William

Prince

Henry

Princess

Alice

Prince Richard

Birgitte

van Deurs Henriksen

Prince

George

Katharine Worsley

Prince Edward

Princess Marina of Greece

Angus James Ogilvy

Princess Alexandra

Maria Christine von Reibnitz

Prince Michael

Prince

Jonh

Before King George VI’s reign, his brother King Edward VIII ruled for less than a year and was never crowned. He stepped down to marry Wallis Simpson, a twice-divorced American woman, after realizing she would not have been acceptable as queen. In 1936, he abdicated the throne and any future children he might have had were excluded from the line of succession. King Edward VIII inherited the throne from his father King George V, Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather.

The Queen's final journey: mapping the plans for the coming days

Out of the queen’s seven first cousins, four are still alive: Prince Richard, Prince Edward, Princess Alexandra and Prince Michael.

The queen’s descendants

The queen had four children with Prince Philip: King Charles III, Princess Anne, The Duke of York, Andrew, and the Earl of Wessex, Edward, who are 58 to 73 years old. Together, they gave her eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Out of the 23 royals in King Charles III’s succession line, 13 of them are under the age of 15.

Tracing Queen Elizabeth's steps through the U.S.

At 73 years old, Charles III is the oldest British monarch to take the throne. Previously, William IV had been the oldest. He ascended to power in 1830 at 64 years old.

Photos from AP, Reuters, Getty Images and EPA-EFE/Shutterstock and the government of the United Kingdom.

