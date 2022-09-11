Queen Elizabeth II: 1926-2022 Queen Elizabeth II’s royal family tree visualized: George V to Lilibet The monarch’s parents, siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Queen Elizabeth II had only one sibling, Princess Margaret. She was four years younger than the queen, and died in 2002 at 71 years old. About two months later, their mother Queen Elizabeth passed away at 101. The queen’s ascendants The queen’s and Princess Margaret’s father was King George VI, who used one of his middle names as his royal name — his full name was Albert Frederick Arthur George Windsor. He ruled from 1936 to 1952, when he died after a lung operation. As his elder daughter, the queen inherited the throne from him when she was 25.

Before King George VI’s reign, his brother King Edward VIII ruled for less than a year and was never crowned. He stepped down to marry Wallis Simpson, a twice-divorced American woman, after realizing she would not have been acceptable as queen. In 1936, he abdicated the throne and any future children he might have had were excluded from the line of succession. King Edward VIII inherited the throne from his father King George V, Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather.

Out of the queen’s seven first cousins, four are still alive: Prince Richard, Prince Edward, Princess Alexandra and Prince Michael.

The queen’s descendants

The queen had four children with Prince Philip: King Charles III, Princess Anne, The Duke of York, Andrew, and the Earl of Wessex, Edward, who are 58 to 73 years old. Together, they gave her eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Out of the 23 royals in King Charles III's succession line, 13 of them are under the age of 15.

Out of the 23 royals in King Charles III’s succession line, 13 of them are under the age of 15.

At 73 years old, Charles III is the oldest British monarch to take the throne. Previously, William IV had been the oldest. He ascended to power in 1830 at 64 years old.

Photos from AP, Reuters, Getty Images and EPA-EFE/Shutterstock and the government of the United Kingdom.

