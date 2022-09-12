King Charles III addresses Parliament for the first time as monarch

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — King Charles III addressed both houses of parliament and received condolences from British lawmakers on Monday — the first time he has done so as sovereign and head of state of the United Kingdom. We're following changes at the palace after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Get the Post Elizabeth newsletter for updates. ArrowRight The ceremony, held under the hammer-beam roof of the imposing Westminster Hall, is an important one in cementing the relationship between government and the monarch.

Speaking at a gilded lectern, the new king said that he was “deeply grateful” for the condolences — given by the speakers of both houses of parliament — which “so touchingly encompasses” what his “darling late” mother meant to everyone.

The new king referenced William Shakespeare in his speech, saying: “As Shakespeare says of the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was ‘a pattern to all princes living.’”

Around 900 members of Parliament and members of the House of Lords were in attendance to watch the address.

Advertisement

The ceremony in Westminster reaffirms the relationship between the sovereign of the United Kingdom and the Parliament where true power lies in a constitutional monarchy.

“As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us and which reminds us of the vital Parliamentary traditions,” Charles said, invoking the nearly 1,000 year old history of the building. “Parliament is the living and breathing instrument of our democracy.”

Like so many people remembering the queen since her death, he praised her dedication to duty and promised to emulate her to the best of his ability.

“She set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow,” he said.

It was the start of a busy day for the new king, who is embarking on a four-nation tour of the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

The queen’s coffin, currently in Edinburgh, will eventually make its way to London, where the public will be able to view the late monarch’s lying in state in Westminster Hall over the course of four full days for 24 hours a day.

Westminster Hall, built in 1097, is a place of huge significance in Britain. Addressing both house of there, as Charles did on Monday, is a special honor. Queen Elizabeth II was the last royal to do so in 2012, on the occasion of her diamond jubilee when the national was celebrating 60 years on the throne. Barack Obama gave an address in the hall the year before — the first U.S. president to do so.

While this is Charles first address to Parliament as monarch, he did stand in for the queen earlier in the year when he delivered the ceremonial State Opening of Parliament.

Advertisement

That address — like the one on Monday — was not given in the House of Commons. Indeed, monarchs aren’t allowed into the House of Commons, a tradition dating back to the 16th Century when to King Charles I tried to break in and cause chaos.

While there were only two short speeches from lawmakers on Monday, Parliament did gather last week in a special session where they offered heartwarming tributes, highlighting the queen’s devotion and duty, but also her wit and humility.

In arguably one of the best speeches of his career, the former prime minister Boris Johnson described the queen as “Elizabeth the Great,” the “person who, all the surveys say, appears most often in our dreams.”

He noted her humility: “I can tell you as a direct eyewitness that she drove herself in her own car, with no detectives and no bodyguard, bouncing at alarming speed over the Scottish landscape to the total amazement of the ramblers and tourists we encountered.”

Advertisement

She was, he said, so “unvarying in her pole star radiance that we have perhaps been lulled into thinking that she might be in some way eternal.”

Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, shared a funny anecdotes from spending time with the queen, as all prime ministers do, during the summer holidays in Balmoral.

“I am sometimes asked who, among all the world leaders I met, was the most impressive. I have no hesitation in saying that of all the Heads of State and Government, the most impressive person I met was Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” May said.

Liz Truss, who became the queen’s 15th prime minister on Tuesday, after meeting with the queen in Balmoral, said that the queen was “rock on which modern Britain was built.”

GiftOutline Gift Article