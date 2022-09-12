The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Queen’s coffin travels to Edinburgh cathedral; King Charles III to hear condolences

Children and families were out in large numbers as the coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II arrived in the Scottish capital Edinburgh on Sept. 11. (Video: Reuters)
Updated September 12, 2022 at 1:10 a.m. EDT|Published September 12, 2022 at 1:09 a.m. EDT

Monday marks the second leg of Queen Elizabeth II’s ceremonial journey to her final resting place in Windsor. Her coffin will travel from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the monarchy’s official Scottish residence, to St. Giles’ Cathedral, where it will stay for 24 hours of public viewing. King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will hear condolences from both houses of the United Kingdom’s Parliament at Westminster Hall before flying to Edinburgh to hear condolences from the Scottish Parliament.

The United Kingdom is observing a period of national mourning, which will last until the queen’s funeral on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey. Thousands of people have lined the Scottish procession route to catch a glimpse of the queen’s coffin, paying tribute and bidding farewell to the long-standing monarch.

Here’s what to know

