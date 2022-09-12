Live updates Queen’s coffin travels to Edinburgh cathedral; King Charles III to hear condolences

Monday marks the second leg of Queen Elizabeth II’s ceremonial journey to her final resting place in Windsor. Her coffin will travel from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the monarchy’s official Scottish residence, to St. Giles’ Cathedral, where it will stay for 24 hours of public viewing. King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will hear condolences from both houses of the United Kingdom’s Parliament at Westminster Hall before flying to Edinburgh to hear condolences from the Scottish Parliament.