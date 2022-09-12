The royal family scandals of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign

Harry and Meghan’s exit

In February 2021, Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey that would stun the world. By then, the pair had already announced their plans to quit their jobs as royals.

Advertisement

When the interview aired the next month, the reasons they did so came to light, including allegations of racism from the U.K. tabloids as well as the monarchy. Meghan, whose mother is Black and whose father is White, told Winfrey that there were conversations at the palace about the skin color of her son, Archie, while she was pregnant with him.

At one point after her marriage, Meghan said in the interview, “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.” And in response to her requests for help, royal human resources told her there was nothing they could do because she was not a “paid employee of the institution,” Meghan said.

Many noted the parallels between the couple’s tell-all and the 1995 BBC interview with Harry’s mother, Diana, when she spoke about Prince Charles’s affair, her struggles with bulimia and the lack of support from the royal family.

Advertisement

The 2021 interview was a first look inside the treatment Harry and Meghan received from the media and the monarchy that subsequently led them to relinquish their royal responsibilities.

Two days after the interview aired, Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the royal family was “saddened” to learn about Harry and Meghan’s experience.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the statement said. “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”