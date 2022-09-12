Europe These maps show Ukraine’s latest victories against Russia An abandoned Russian tank in a village on the outskirts of Izyum, Ukraine in Sept. 11. (Juan Barreto/ AFP via Getty Images)

In less than a week, Ukraine’s military made startling gains against Russian forces in the Kharkiv region, potentially changing the tide of a war that has raged for more than half a year and changed the geopolitical fabric of Europe. We're following changes at the palace after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Get the Post Elizabeth newsletter for updates. ArrowRight In a stunning counteroffensive, Ukrainian troops pushed east, seizing Balakliya on Thursday. Forces then continued toward Izyum and Kupyansk, areas which were under Russian control for months. By Sunday, Russian troops retreated, leaving more than more than 1,100 square miles back in the hands of Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Commander in Chief Valery Zaluzhny. Russia’s defense ministry said troops were “regrouping.” In the last five days, Ukraine has recaptured more territory than Russia has taken since April, according to the the Institute for the Study of War, which closely tracks the conflict.

Voronezh BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv Area held by Russia- backed separatists before Feb. 2022 Belgorod Sumy Valuyki Kyiv Kharkiv LUHANSK KHARKIV Cherkasy Slovyansk Luhansk UKRAINE Bakhmut Dnipro Donetsk Kirovohrad DONETSK Zaporizhzhia ZAPORIZHZHIA Rostov- on-Don Mariupol Mykolaiv Melitopol KHERSON MOL. Kherson Odessa RUSSIA Kerch CRIMEA Krasnodar Annexed by Russia in 2014 100 MILES ROM. Novorossiysk Sevastopol Black Sea Control areas as of Sept. 11 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project Ukrainian reclaimed territory through counteroffensives Russian-held areas Area held by Russia- backed separatists before Feb. 2022 Voronezh BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv Belgorod Sumy Kyiv Kharkiv Poltava Cherkasy Kramatorsk Dnipro Uman Zaporizhzhia Rostov- on-Don Mariupol Melitopol Mykolayiv Kherson RUSSIA Odessa Crimea Krasnodar Annexed by Russia in 2014 Novorossiysk Sevastopol 100 MILES Control areas as of Sept. 11 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project Ukrainian reclaimed territory through counteroffensives Russian-held areas Area held by Russia- backed separatists before Feb. 2022 RUSSIA BEL. Chernihiv Belgorod Sumy Kyiv Kharkiv Poltava Cherkasy Dnipro Zaporizhzhia Rostov- on-Don Mariupol Melitopol Mykolayiv Kherson RUS. Odessa Crimea Sevastopol Annexed by Russia in 2014 100 MILES Black Sea Control areas as of Sept. 11 Sources: Institute for the Study of War

The advance could be partly attributed to savvy messaging said Joel Hickman, deputy director of the Transatlantic Defense and Security program at the Center for European Policy Analysis.

Ukraine had said it was planning to target Russian-held Kherson in the country’s south, Hickman noted. Russia repositioned equipment and reinforcements there, where they were expecting a counter offensive.

“What they actually did was lure Russians from places in the north,” Hickman said. “That created vulnerabilities that they were able to exploit.”

Additionally, Hickman said, “Ukraine has had more motivated troops than Russia.” People in liberated towns told The Washington Post that Russians dropped their guns and fled on stolen bicycles disguised as civilians when they realized they would have to retreat.

The seizures of two big cities dealt a blow to Russian supply lines in the region. Kupyansk’s railway was used to resupply Moscow’s forces in Russian-held Donetsk. Izyum also proved a vital link to Donbas.

While momentum may have shifted analysts are not convinced these gains mark a seismic shift. Seizing territory is one thing, but holding it is another challenge, especially for a military like Ukraine’s which has not engaged in many counteroffensive operations since the invasion started in February.

Russia still holds a significant chunk of Ukrainian territory.

Belgorod RUSSIA Valuyki Kupyansk Kharkiv Ukrainian counter- offensive LUHANSK Starobilsk Balakliya Area held by Russia- backed separatists before Feb. 2022 Izyum Lyman Severodonetsk Slovyansk Luhansk Bakhmut Dnipro Horlivka Shakhty Donetsk DONETSK Zaporizhzhia Rostov-on-Don Taganrog Mariupol 50 MILES Berdyansk Melitopol Control areas as of Sept. 11 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting THE WASHINGTON POST Belgorod RUSSIA Valuyki Kharkiv Kupyansk Ukrainian counter- offensive LUHANSK Balakliya Izyum Severodonetsk Slovyansk Luhansk Bakhmut Dnipro —Dnieper Donetsk Area held by Russia- backed separatists before Feb. 2022 DONETSK Zaporizhzhia Mariupol Melitopol 50 MILES Control areas as of Sept. 11 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project RUSSIA Belgorod Kupyansk Kharkiv Ukrainian counter offensive LUHANSK Balakliya Izyum Severodonetsk Slovyansk Luhansk Donetsk —Dnieper DONETSK Area held by Russia- backed separatists before Feb. 2022 Zaporizhzhia Mariupol Melitopol 50 MILES Control areas as of Sept. 11 Sources: Institute for the Study of War

Moscow also has more damaging capabilities in its arsenal it could deploy, like cluster munitions and thermobaric weapons.

“We shouldn’t be dismissive of what Russia can still do in this conflict,” Hickman said.

