Europe

These maps show Ukraine’s latest victories against Russia

By
and 
 
September 12, 2022 at 5:09 p.m. EDT
An abandoned Russian tank in a village on the outskirts of Izyum, Ukraine in Sept. 11.
An abandoned Russian tank in a village on the outskirts of Izyum, Ukraine in Sept. 11. (Juan Barreto/ AFP via Getty Images)

In less than a week, Ukraine’s military made startling gains against Russian forces in the Kharkiv region, potentially changing the tide of a war that has raged for more than half a year and changed the geopolitical fabric of Europe.

In a stunning counteroffensive, Ukrainian troops pushed east, seizing Balakliya on Thursday. Forces then continued toward Izyum and Kupyansk, areas which were under Russian control for months. By Sunday, Russian troops retreated, leaving more than more than 1,100 square miles back in the hands of Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Commander in Chief Valery Zaluzhny. Russia’s defense ministry said troops were “regrouping.” In the last five days, Ukraine has recaptured more territory than Russia has taken since April, according to the the Institute for the Study of War, which closely tracks the conflict.

Voronezh

BELARUS

RUSSIA

Chernihiv

Area held

by Russia-

backed

separatists

before

Feb. 2022

Belgorod

Sumy

Valuyki

Kyiv

Kharkiv

LUHANSK

KHARKIV

Cherkasy

Slovyansk

Luhansk

UKRAINE

Bakhmut

Dnipro

Donetsk

Kirovohrad

DONETSK

Zaporizhzhia

ZAPORIZHZHIA

Rostov-

on-Don

Mariupol

Mykolaiv

Melitopol

KHERSON

MOL.

Kherson

Odessa

RUSSIA

Kerch

CRIMEA

Krasnodar

Annexed by Russia

in 2014

100 MILES

ROM.

Novorossiysk

Sevastopol

Black Sea

Control areas as of Sept. 11

Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project

Ukrainian reclaimed territory

through counteroffensives

Russian-held

areas

Area held

by Russia-

backed

separatists

before

Feb. 2022

Voronezh

BELARUS

RUSSIA

Chernihiv

Belgorod

Sumy

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Poltava

Cherkasy

Kramatorsk

Dnipro

Uman

Zaporizhzhia

Rostov-

on-Don

Mariupol

Melitopol

Mykolayiv

Kherson

RUSSIA

Odessa

Crimea

Krasnodar

Annexed by Russia

in 2014

Novorossiysk

Sevastopol

100 MILES

Control areas as of Sept. 11

Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project

Ukrainian reclaimed territory

through counteroffensives

Russian-held

areas

Area held

by Russia-

backed

separatists

before

Feb. 2022

RUSSIA

BEL.

Chernihiv

Belgorod

Sumy

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Poltava

Cherkasy

Dnipro

Zaporizhzhia

Rostov-

on-Don

Mariupol

Melitopol

Mykolayiv

Kherson

RUS.

Odessa

Crimea

Sevastopol

Annexed by Russia

in 2014

100 MILES

Black Sea

Control areas as of Sept. 11

Sources: Institute for the Study of War

The advance could be partly attributed to savvy messaging said Joel Hickman, deputy director of the Transatlantic Defense and Security program at the Center for European Policy Analysis.

Ukraine had said it was planning to target Russian-held Kherson in the country’s south, Hickman noted. Russia repositioned equipment and reinforcements there, where they were expecting a counter offensive.

“What they actually did was lure Russians from places in the north,” Hickman said. “That created vulnerabilities that they were able to exploit.”

Additionally, Hickman said, “Ukraine has had more motivated troops than Russia.” People in liberated towns told The Washington Post that Russians dropped their guns and fled on stolen bicycles disguised as civilians when they realized they would have to retreat.

The seizures of two big cities dealt a blow to Russian supply lines in the region. Kupyansk’s railway was used to resupply Moscow’s forces in Russian-held Donetsk. Izyum also proved a vital link to Donbas.

While momentum may have shifted analysts are not convinced these gains mark a seismic shift. Seizing territory is one thing, but holding it is another challenge, especially for a military like Ukraine’s which has not engaged in many counteroffensive operations since the invasion started in February.

Russia still holds a significant chunk of Ukrainian territory.

Belgorod

RUSSIA

Valuyki

Kupyansk

Kharkiv

Ukrainian

counter-

offensive

LUHANSK

Starobilsk

Balakliya

Area held

by Russia-

backed

separatists

before

Feb. 2022

Izyum

Lyman

Severodonetsk

Slovyansk

Luhansk

Bakhmut

Dnipro

Horlivka

Shakhty

Donetsk

DONETSK

Zaporizhzhia

Rostov-on-Don

Taganrog

Mariupol

50 MILES

Berdyansk

Melitopol

Control areas as of Sept. 11

Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting

THE WASHINGTON POST

Belgorod

RUSSIA

Valuyki

Kharkiv

Kupyansk

Ukrainian

counter-

offensive

LUHANSK

Balakliya

Izyum

Severodonetsk

Slovyansk

Luhansk

Bakhmut

Dnipro

—Dnieper

Donetsk

Area held

by Russia-

backed

separatists

before

Feb. 2022

DONETSK

Zaporizhzhia

Mariupol

Melitopol

50 MILES

Control areas as of Sept. 11

Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project

RUSSIA

Belgorod

Kupyansk

Kharkiv

Ukrainian

counter offensive

LUHANSK

Balakliya

Izyum

Severodonetsk

Slovyansk

Luhansk

Donetsk

—Dnieper

DONETSK

Area held

by Russia-

backed

separatists

before

Feb. 2022

Zaporizhzhia

Mariupol

Melitopol

50 MILES

Control areas as of Sept. 11

Sources: Institute for the Study of War

Moscow also has more damaging capabilities in its arsenal it could deploy, like cluster munitions and thermobaric weapons.

“We shouldn’t be dismissive of what Russia can still do in this conflict,” Hickman said.

