Live briefing: Long lines form for queen’s viewing in London; King Charles III heads to Northern Ireland

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland, on Tuesday morning to meet with political leaders and hear condolences. For many Irish people, the queen’s death has raised mixed emotions: the Republic of Ireland gained its independence from Britain in 1922, ending eight centuries of English political and military intervention. Northern Ireland remained part of the United Kingdom, and unresolved tensions between nationalists and unionists loyal to the Crown led to decades of violence.
Key developments
- Northern Ireland’s devolved government is in disarray, a potentially thorny situation that could put a wrinkle in the king’s charm offensive to greet subjects in all four corners of the United Kingdom.
- In Edinburgh on Monday, crowds thronged the city’s cobblestone streets, hoping to catch a glimpse of the hearse that transported Queen Elizabeth to St. Giles’ Cathedral. King Charles addressed Scotland’s parliament and pledged “to always seek the welfare of the people.”
- As the king and his siblings followed the queen’s coffin through Edinburgh, police detained a man filmed heckling Prince Andrew, the queen’s third child, who has been the subject of numerous controversies. “Andrew, you’re a sick old man,” the protester called out. The Duke of York was forced away from his public royal duties after one of Jeffery Epstein’s victims alleged he had sexually abused her. Andrew has denied the abuse allegations and has not been criminally charged.
Happening today
All times are local, five hours ahead of Eastern time.
- King Charles and Camilla fly to Belfast in the morning. There, they will attend an exhibition on the late queen’s relationship with Northern Ireland, and meet with local politicians.
- The Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly will offer official condolences to the king at 1:20 p.m.
- Meanwhile, in Edinburgh, the queen’s coffin will be taken from St. Giles’ Cathedral at 5 p.m. and transported to a local airport. At 6 p.m., the coffin, accompanied by Princess Anne, will be flown aboard Royal Air Force aircraft to west London. It’s expected to arrive at about 6:55 p.m.
- The coffin will then travel by hearse to Buckingham Palace, where the king, Camilla and other royals will receive it. The coffin will then rest in the palace’s Bow Room, which is often used for state events.
Global reaction
- Hundreds of citizens in the former British colony of Hong Kong queued for hours under the blazing sun to pay respects to the late queen. Recently, some textbooks were revised to say that Hong Kong was never a British colony but was occupied, aligning with Beijing’s narrative about the city’s history.
- New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she expects her country to become a republic eventually, but that her government has no plan to push the issue following the queen’s death. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also appeared to play down the likelihood of a vote on a possible Australian republic during his current term.
Your Royal questions, answered
- The queen’s beloved corgis roamed Buckingham Palace as if they owned the place. What happens to them now? They’ll live with Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson at Royal Lodge, a residence on the Windsor estate.
- What happens at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral? The public will be able to view the coffin in Edinburgh until Tuesday, as the queen’s last ceremonial journey takes her from Balmoral castle, where she died, to her resting place in Windsor.
- Diana, Harry and Andrew. The queen sought to keep her family’s private affairs out of the public eye. What are some of the scandals the royal family weathered during her 70-year reign?
- Crowds lined Edinburgh’s Royal Mile for a glimpse of the queen’s coffin. But Scots have complex feelings about the late queen — and independence. What happens next?
From our correspondents
The queen’s legacy is complicated in the United Kingdom’s former colonies. Some of them fought violent struggles to secure their independence during her reign. “As their leaders paid homage to the queen — with the presidents of Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria among those who offered tributes — residents of former colonies publicly recounted the havoc wreaked by the empire,” Rael Ombuor, Rachel Chason and Meena Venkataramanan write.
Claire Parker contributed to this report.