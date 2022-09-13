Live briefing: Long lines form for queen’s viewing in London; King Charles III heads to Northern Ireland

King Charles and Camilla fly to Belfast in the morning. There, they will attend an exhibition on the late queen’s relationship with Northern Ireland, and meet with local politicians.

The Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly will offer official condolences to the king at 1:20 p.m.

Meanwhile, in Edinburgh, the queen’s coffin will be taken from St. Giles’ Cathedral at 5 p.m. and transported to a local airport. At 6 p.m., the coffin, accompanied by Princess Anne, will be flown aboard Royal Air Force aircraft to west London. It’s expected to arrive at about 6:55 p.m.