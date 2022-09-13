Ukraine live briefing: Russian retreat in northeast fuels cautious optimism for Kyiv and allies

Return to menu
Key developments
- Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region could mark a turning point in the war, Western officials said. The development prompted a Russian retreat — described as a “regroup” by Moscow. “The Russians are in trouble,” one U.S. official told The Washington Post, speaking on the condition of anonymity to share recent intelligence analyses. “The question will be how the Russians respond.”
- The Kremlin’s top spokesman said Monday that Russia’s war on Ukraine will continue “until the goals that have been set are achieved,” and he maintained the government’s phrasing of the conflict as a “special military operation.” Russia’s ambitions have shifted during the war. After failing to capture the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in the early days of the invasion, it is now focusing on capturing the eastern Donbas region.
- Those goals in Ukraine’s east are threatened by Kyiv’s reclamation of the city of Izyum, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a D.C.-based think tank. The development in the Kharkiv region — with Izyum’s positioning nearly essential for Russian offensives in the area — “ended the prospect that Russia could accomplish its stated objectives in Donetsk Oblast,” the institute wrote in an analysis Sunday evening. It added, “The loss of Izyum dooms the initial Russian campaign plan for this phase of the war.”
Battlefield updates
- Ukraine’s military said Monday that it had retaken another 20 towns and villages in the past 24 hours. The claims could not be independently verified, but photos of Ukrainian flags raised in Bohorodychne and Sviatohirsk, on the banks of the Donets River, were widely circulated Monday on social media. The Institute for the Study of War reported that Kyiv has retaken more territory in the past five days than Russia has seized since April. See maps of Ukraine’s gains here.
- Kyiv and Moscow have indicated that they are interested in an agreement to establish a protection zone around Europe’s largest nuclear plant, Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, said on Monday. Both sides were “engaging” and asking “many questions,” as the details of the agreement were still being worked out, he said.
- Oleksandr Shapoval, a renowned dancer at Ukraine’s National Opera ballet, was killed in combat in eastern Ukraine, said a senior Ukrainian official, Anton Gerashchenko, confirming media reports. Shapoval went to battle voluntarily and served as a grenade launcher, he said. An opera employee wrote on Facebook of Shapoval: “Eternal glory and memory to the hero!”
Global impact
- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet in Uzbekistan this week, the leaders’ first face-to-face meeting since the start of the war and Xi’s first trip abroad since the pandemic. China is one of only a few countries to maintain friendly relations with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine, though Beijing has come under criticism for its ongoing support of Moscow.
- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he will propose a peace plan for the war, suggesting that a “mediation committee” be established that includes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pope Francis and U.N. Secretary General António Guterres. López Obrador, who has not issued sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, called for a truce of at least five years.
From our correspondents
Russian state TV pundits long painted the invasion as a “special military operation” that is achieving its goals of “demilitarizing” and “denazifying” Ukraine. But the setbacks of the past few days sent Kremlin-friendly television shows and newspapers into a frenzy, as they struggled to explain to audiences why Ukraine had retaken more land than Russia had captured since April.
The result, writes Post reporter Mary Ilyushina, was the broadcast of unusually tense scenes to millions of Russian households, with some uncharacteristically blunt concessions.