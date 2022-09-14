Another bank heist in Beirut, another hero for Lebanon’s weary public

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BEIRUT — Sali Hafiz donned a black T-shirt and trousers and a pair of lime green sneakers. Mask askew, she charged into a bank in Lebanon’s capital on Wednesday, cocked a gun in the air and demanded her money. We're following changes at the palace after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Get the Post Elizabeth newsletter for updates. ArrowRight She became an instant hero. Hafiz is the second person in Beirut this summer to take hostages in a bank, where depositors have been prevented from accessing the money in their accounts for nearly two years. The two incidents, and the widespread public support for them, illustrate the deep disillusionment in Lebanon toward the state and banking institutions, fueled by mounting anger over the rising cost of living and a lack of public services.

In October 2019, amid a spiraling economic crisis, protests erupted across the country, demanding the resignation of the country’s political elite and an end to corruption. Fearing a run on the banks, branches shuttered their doors for weeks, then imposed ad hoc limitations on the amount of dollars that could be withdrawn — locking the Lebanese out of their own accounts.

Banks today allow depositors to take out a maximum of $400 per month, in addition to a more modest amount in Lebanese pounds.

It would have taken Hafiz more than four years to withdraw the $20,000 in her account, and time is not in her favor. She needs $50,000 to treat her sister’s cancer, she said, and has pleaded with the bank for months to access her funds. “My sister is dying in front of my eyes,” she said in an interview with a local channel, purportedly recorded shortly after the heist from an undisclosed location.

“The bank has robbed us publicly,” she continued, claiming she reached a point where she was going to sell her kidney to pay for the treatment. “I can’t hurt an ant,” she said, “but this person who can’t hurt an ant is watching a part of her melt in front of her, and the most people do is say, ‘may God heal her.’ I couldn’t stand idly by when there’s a bank right next to my house in which we have $20,000.”

After the heist, the Blom Bank put out a statement confirming that Hafiz was a depositor at the branch. It said she entered with a group of people, detaining customers and employees, sprinkled gasoline around the bank and threatened to set the people inside on fire. She then forced the manager and treasurer to open the safe and took the money inside. There were no reports of injuries.

One video shared by the Depositors’ Union showed Hafiz counting stacks of money. She only managed to get $12,000 out, she said later, and the equivalent of an extra $1,000 in local currency.

It was, in many ways, a replay of an incident last month, when a man entered a bank in Beirut with a can of gasoline, threatening to set himself on fire if he was not allowed to withdraw the $210,000 in his account, which he said he needed to pay his father’s medical bills. He later brandished a rifle, leading to hours of negotiations that ended with the bank agreeing to give his brother $35,000. The man was arrested, but released days later and never charged with a crime.

As in August, people were quick to celebrate the heist. On social media, many shared photos of Hafiz inside the bank, imposing an image of a crown atop her head. Others posted messages of support on her Facebook page. “A hero from my country,” one wrote. “Bravo,” wrote another user, “things only work this way.”

As Lebanon sinks deeper into economic malaise, people are resorting to desperate measures. The United Nation’s World Food Programme estimates 46 percent of households don’t have enough to eat. The World Bank has said the economic and financial crisis could rank in the top three most severe global crises since the mid-19th century.

The long-failing electricity grid has been worse than ever, with almost everyone in the country relying more than ever on generators, which run on expensive gas, spew toxic fumes into the air and fill the overcrowded capital with a constant thrum of noise. Many in Lebanon have simply opted to live without electricity, slowly learning to adapt to life with only a few hours of power a day.

Gas prices have also shot up this month, after the central bank ended a subsidy that it said had drained its reserves. The value of the Lebanese pound slid to a record low on Wednesday, reaching 37,000 pounds to the dollar, even though it remains officially pegged, as it has been for decades, at 1,500 to the dollar.

Salaries have not caught up, and unemployment is rampant. Amid the pound’s steady devaluation and triple-digit inflation, many households are unable to afford basics groceries, or even keep the water on.

Against this backdrop, many are rooting for Hafiz. Shortly after the heist, she posted on Facebook, writing “All of the police are under my house and I’m already at the airport, see you in Istanbul.”

A flight from Beirut to Istanbul was set to take off about an hour later. Lebanon’s General Security Directorate later said she had not left the country via the airport.

In her interview, she apologized for scaring anyone, adding that the gun was a toy she got from her young nephew.

As news broke of a warrant for her arrest, the interviewer asked what she would do if she was caught. “I want to ask whoever will interrogate me, or whoever will capture me,” Hafiz said, “to put themselves in my shoes. If something like this happened to their son or their sister, I want to see what they would do.”

“People are committing suicide,” she continued. “I tell them don’t pick up the gun and shoot yourself. Go get your money, even if it costs your life.”

As people followed Hafiz’s story, there were reports of another heist in a mountainous city not far from the capital.

