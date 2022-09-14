Queen Elizabeth live briefing: Procession to carry queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster

Hundreds of troops and military horses have been rehearsing for days to ensure the event runs smoothly along streets crowded with mourners bearing flowers and Union Jack flags. The procession will include members of the royal family and senior staff, who will walk in silence — to the beat of muffled drums — led by King Charles III.
Key developments
- The royal family will gather for prayers at Buckingham Palace in the early afternoon before accompanying the queen’s coffin on its journey to Westminster Hall. The somber procession will travel via Queen’s Gardens, the Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.
- Police detained and arrested anti-monarchy protesters at royal events in England and Scotland in recent days, alarming lawyers and free-speech activists. Lawmakers have called on authorities to respect the rights of those who believe the queen’s death should herald the end of the monarchy.
- London’s Heathrow Airport said some flights would be disrupted Wednesday “to ensure silence during the ceremonial procession.” Airlines will notify passengers about any flight changes, the airport operator said in a statement. Further flight disruptions are expected Monday, the day of the queen’s funeral.
Happening today
All times are local, five hours ahead of Eastern time, unless noted otherwise.
- The queen’s coffin will leave Buckingham Palace at 2:22 p.m. and arrive at Westminster Hall at 3 p.m. to lie in state until Monday’s funeral. Washington Post live video coverage begins 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.
- The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a service, attended by the king and the rest of the royal family.
- The public will be able to visit 24 hours a day between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 6.30 a.m. on the day of the funeral, the government said.
Your royal questions, answered
- Who will be at the queen’s funeral? The event is expected to attract hundreds of world leaders, among them presidents, prime ministers and fellow monarchs, not to mention their security details. Security arrangements for the various foreign dignitaries in attendance will be complicated. They have been encouraged to fly commercial, when possible, to avoid congestion at private airfields and to take shared buses to avoid clogging London’s roads — though an exception may be made for President Biden to arrive in his armored presidential limousine, known as “the Beast.”
- Where will the queen be buried? After Monday’s funeral, the queen’s coffin will move to Windsor Castle, where she spent weekends. There, the coffin will travel in a final procession to St. George’s Chapel, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.
- What kind of monarch will King Charles III be? The king has said he wants to balance tradition and progress. He has deep thoughts on fast fashion, hedgerows, parking garages and organic tomatoes. He has championed sustainability and lobbied for action on climate change. He will also bring a markedly different personal vision of religion and spirituality to the role.
- How are former colonies mourning the queen? As their leaders paid homage to the queen, some residents of former British colonies reflected on darker parts of the queen’s legacy.
From our correspondents
Black Americans, especially those with roots in countries that were recently ruled by the British monarchy, see complications in the adulation of Queen Elizabeth II. In interviews and social media posts, “Black Americans said they respected the queen’s sense of duty and her loyalty to her family, but they also saw in her an embodiment of white supremacy and inequality,” reporters Emmanuel Felton and Meena Venkataramanan write.