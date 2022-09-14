Europe Understanding the symbolism in the queen’s funeral processions

The ceremonial processions for Queen Elizabeth II pack more than 1,000 years of monarchical tradition and pageantry into a few symbolic miles. Each object and location reflects some aspect of the royal family’s place in British life, whether military, administrative or religious. These are some of them. This story will be updated as more ceremonial details are revealed.

Symbols of the monarchy

The focal point is, of course, the queen's coffin, which was constructed more than 30 years ago of English oak and lined with lead to seal out air and water. The same company made the coffin for her husband, Prince Philip, who died last year, as well as those of Freddie Mercury and Jimi Hendrix, according to the Telegraph. The coffin is draped in the Royal Standard flag, which has four quarters representing England (twice, the three yellow lions on red), Scotland (red lion rampant on yellow) and Ireland (harp on blue). The flag flies over the building or vehicle when the reigning monarch is inside, and unlike the Union Jack, it never flies at half-staff because the United Kingdom is never without a king or queen.

During processions, the coffin will travel on a gun carriage provided by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, a ceremonial unit of the British Army. Royal Navy members may pull the carriage partway on foot, a tradition that began when sailors quickly stepped in after horses broke free before the procession for Queen Victoria’s funeral in 1901.

When the queen lies in state in Westminster Hall, her closed coffin will rest on a raised platform called a catafalque. Each corner will be guarded around-the-clock by an officer from one of the units that serve the royal household, such as the Palace Guards.

These symbols of the monarchy rest atop the coffin while the queen lies in state:

The Imperial State Crown was made for the queen’s father, King George VI, in 1937, and was modified for her, according to the Royal Collection Trust. Among its more than 3,000 stones are some of the world’s most famous gems, including the 317.4-carat cushion-cut Cullinan II diamond and a 170-carat spinel called the Black Prince’s Ruby that was reportedly worn in battle by Henry V in 1415. The three-foot-long Sovereign’s Scepter represents the monarch’s power in the secular world. Enameled rose, thistle and shamrock symbols that represent England, Scotland and Ireland were added to the handle in 1820. The 530-carat Cullinan I diamond, one of several pieces cut from the world’s largest diamond, was mounted on top in 1910. The Sovereign’s Orb is an 11-inch hollow gold sphere with a cross on top representing the monarch’s power in the Christian world. Three bands of jewels represent the three continents British rulers believed existed when the orb was made in 1661. The scepter and orb were made in 1661 for Charles II and are part of the Crown Jewels. A state hearse carried the queen’s coffin from the airport to Buckingham Palace and will carry her to the final destination in Windsor after Monday’s funeral procession. The modified Jaguar XF — black, in keeping with royal protocol — is similar to the one that carried her mother in 2002 but very different from the custom military-green Land Rover Defender that Prince Philip helped design for his 2021 funeral. Places along the procession

Wellington Arch Greater London Detail CONSTITUTION HILL NORTH Buckingham Palace LONDON Green Park Westminster QUEEN’S WALK Route for Sept. 14 procession BIRDCAGE WALK THE MALL St. James Park Westminster Abbey WHITEHALL Westminster Hall Thames R. 1,000 FT Greater London Wellington Arch Detail CONSTITUTION HILL NORTH Buckingham Palace Green Park Westminster QUEEN’S WALK Route for Sept. 14 procession LONDON BIRDCAGE WALK THE MALL St. James Park Westminster Abbey WHITEHALL Westminster Hall Thames R. 1,000 FT Greater London Detail LONDON Route for Sept. 14 procession QUEEN’S WALK THE MALL Thames R. WHITEHALL Horse Guards Parade St. James Park Green Park Wellington Arch CONSTITUTION HILL New Palace Yard BIRDCAGE WALK Buckingham Palace Westminster Abbey Westminster Hall Westminster 1,000 FT Greater London Detail LONDON Route for Sept. 14 procession QUEEN’S WALK THE MALL WHITEHALL Horse Guards Parade St. James Park Thames R. Green Park Wellington Arch CONSTITUTION HILL New Palace Yard Buckingham Palace BIRDCAGE WALK Westminster Abbey Westminster Westminster Hall 500 FT

The 775-room complex of Buckingham Palace has been the official London residence of the monarchy since 1837, and it is where the queen lived, entertained and conducted official business for most of her life. Wednesday’s procession will move from the palace along the Mall, London’s grandest ceremonial route, which dates to 1660 and runs to Trafalgar Square. The name “Mall” comes from a croquet-like game called “pelle melle” or “pall mall” that was played in St. James Park. The queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall, the oldest building in the Parliament complex, which dates to 1097. The 17,000-square-foot hall is known for its oaken roof, an engineering marvel commissioned by Richard II in 1393. The tradition of notables lying in state at the hall is relatively recent, beginning with Prime Minister William Gladstone in 1898.

The funeral on Sept. 19 will be the first for a monarch at the royal church of Westminster Abbey since that of King George II in 1760. Although 17 kings and queens are buried there, the abbey, which dates to 960, is often associated with happier royal times. It has hosted the coronation of every monarch since 1066 and 16 royal weddings since 1100, including the queen’s in 1947 and Prince William’s to Kate Middleton in 2011.

After the funeral procession, the coffin will be transferred from the gun carriage to a Windsor-bound hearse at Wellington Arch. The arch is a grand monument to the Duke of Wellington’s 1815 defeat of Napoleon at Waterloo, topped by a bronze angel of peace descending on a chariot of war. The arch is hollow inside with three floors of rooms, and it once housed London’s smallest police station.

In Windsor, the queen’s hearse will follow a roughly three-mile road called the Long Walk that ends at Windsor Castle. The path was created in 1680 by King Charles II through Deer Park, which was part of a vast royal hunting forest in the days of William the Conqueror.

Queen Elizabeth II will be the 11th monarch interred in the vaults and tombs of St. George’s Chapel. The chapel, completed in 1528, held the funerals of all previous kings and queens since King George III’s in 1820. It has also hosted other royal events, including the weddings of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in 2018 and Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank in 2019.

The queen’s coffin will be placed in a small annex next to the royal vault called King George VI’s Memorial Chapel, along with those of her parents and the ashes of her younger sister, Princess Margaret. Prince Philip’s coffin will be moved from the royal vault and placed beside that of his wife of 73 years.

