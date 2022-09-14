War in Ukraine

Ukraine live briefing: Counteroffensive and Russian retreat may reveal Moscow’s limits, analysts say

By
September 14, 2022 at 3:30 a.m. EDT
Residents of Balakliya, in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, received humanitarian aid on Sept. 13, and spoke of months of horror while under Russian occupation. (Video: Reuters)
Skip to main content

Ukraine’s sweeping counteroffensive has revealed the potential limits of Russia’s military for the foreseeable future, analysts say, after its forces fled the Kharkiv region over the weekend. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

We're following changes at the palace after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Get the Post Elizabeth newsletter for updates.

Key developments

  • Moscow’s rapid loss of ground shows the Russian military may be spent as an offensive force for the foreseeable future, military analysts say, limiting Russian President Vladimir Putin to defending the Ukrainian territory he already holds while leaving him open to additional defeats.
  • Russia has secretly funneled at least $300 million to foreign political parties and candidates globally since 2014 in an attempt to shape political events, according to a U.S. intelligence review.
  • Ukraine is calling on Germany to provide armor — including battle tanks and personnel carriers — but so far Germany has been unwilling to grant the request. “Germany needs to understand that the timeline for the end of the war is dependent on its position,” Mykhailo Podolyak, a top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, told The Washington Post in an interview on Tuesday.
  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Putin spoke over the phone for 90 minutes on Tuesday. During the call, Scholz said “any further Russian annexation steps would not go unanswered” and would not be recognized, according to a statement by German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit.

Battleground updates

  • Videos and photos posted on social media have provided a glimpse into what Russian troops left behind during their hasty retreat from the Kharkiv region.
  • Following its success in the northeast, the Ukrainian military’s focus will probably shift to Kherson, the occupied city in Ukraine’s south, where Russian forces are defending a vulnerable swath of land on the eastern side of the Dnieper River, analysts said.
  • Pentagon press secretary Patrick Ryder declined to say Tuesday whether the United States had helped Ukraine plan the Kharkiv counteroffensive, though he emphasized the ongoing military cooperation between Washington and Kyiv. “We do engage with the Ukrainians at a variety of levels on the military side,” he said at a briefing with reporters. “We do provide time-sensitive information to enable them to conduct their operations and defend their homeland.”

Global impact

  • The United States issued visas for Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and some members of his delegation to travel to New York for the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 20, Russia’s official Tass news agency reported Tuesday. Russia’s Foreign Ministry previously accused the U.S. government of delaying the visa process.
  • Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss Ukraine and Taiwan when they meet this week in Uzbekistan, an aide to Putin said Tuesday, according to Tass.
  • The United States and Ukraine rebuked “Russia’s absurd and false claims of U.S. biological weapons development and bio-labs in Ukraine” last week during a Biological Weapons Convention Article V Formal Consultative Meeting, according to State Department spokesman Ned Price. The meeting was called by Russia, his statement Tuesday said.
  • Fierce clashes erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday night in the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region. Some observers have speculated that Azerbaijan may have sought to attack while Russia, a key ally of Armenia’s, was distracted by the war in Ukraine.

From our correspondents

As Ukrainian forces secretly prepared a counteroffensive to expel occupying Russian soldiers from the Kharkiv region, Moscow was so sure of its control on the area that it began imposing Russian curriculums in some schools, Siobhán O’Grady, Isabelle Khurshudyan and Anastacia Galouchka report from Ukraine.

With that land and those schools back under the authority of the Ukrainian military after lightning-fast advances this month, Ukraine said it had arrested Russian teachers left behind by retreating Russian soldiers. They face up to 12 years in prison on charges of violating laws and customs of war, according to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

Loading...
Loading...