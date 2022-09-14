Ukraine live briefing: Counteroffensive and Russian retreat may reveal Moscow’s limits, analysts say

As Ukrainian forces secretly prepared a counteroffensive to expel occupying Russian soldiers from the Kharkiv region, Moscow was so sure of its control on the area that it began imposing Russian curriculums in some schools, Siobhán O’Grady, Isabelle Khurshudyan and Anastacia Galouchka report from Ukraine.
With that land and those schools back under the authority of the Ukrainian military after lightning-fast advances this month, Ukraine said it had arrested Russian teachers left behind by retreating Russian soldiers. They face up to 12 years in prison on charges of violating laws and customs of war, according to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.