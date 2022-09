Ukraine live briefing: Counteroffensive and Russian retreat may reveal Moscow’s limits, analysts say

the occupied city in Ukraine’s south, where Russian forces are defending a vulnerable swath of land on the eastern side of the Dnieper River, analysts said

Pentagon press secretary Patrick Ryder declined to say Tuesday whether the United States had helped Ukraine plan the Kharkiv counteroffensive, though he emphasized the ongoing military cooperation between Washington and Kyiv. “We do engage with the Ukrainians at a variety of levels on the military side,” he said at a briefing with reporters. “We do provide time-sensitive information to enable them to conduct their operations and defend their homeland.”