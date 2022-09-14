Typhoon Muifa threatens major Chinese port cities

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chinese authorities bracing for the violent winds and torrential rain of Typhoon Muifa canceled flights and trains in metropolitan Shanghai on Wednesday and shut down some of the country's busiest commercial ports. The closures suspended work for millions of people as China prepared for the storm, which by Wednesday evening had made landfall on Zhoushan Island in the eastern province of Zhejiang. The Chinese Meteorological Administration hoisted a red alert, the strongest warning in the country's four-tier typhoon system. Winds were recorded at about 98 mph.

The typhoon is the 12th major storm to hit China this year and could affect up to 12 provinces, state media reported. Xinhua News reported that the threat of landslides forced the evacuation of more than 1.3 million people from Zhejiang, which has one of the world’s busiest ports.

Experts say the storm was caused in part by the record-high temperatures that have plagued China since June, among a series of extreme weather events that scientists link to climate change.

The worst drought on record continued in large parts of the country, exacerbated by suffocating temperatures up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit. At the same, the Western province of Qinghai was hit in August by flash floods that caused mountains to tumble, leaving at least 16 people dead and nearly 20 missing.

Then early this month, Super Typhoon Hinnamnor barely missed the coast as it barreled through the region and ended up pummeling the southern part of South Korea.

Collectively, these events have hurt China’s economy. Factories in southwestern China had to temporarily shut down to preserve energy. In some areas, authorities tried seeding clouds to stimulate rainfall.

The typhoon has already caused major disruptions to urban operations. On Tuesday, train services across eastern China were suspended with no details on when they would resume. Nearly 40 percent of China’s population lives in the eastern part of the country, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Typhoon Muifa (formerly #IndayPH) made its landfall in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China at 8:30 p.m. (PH time) tonight, according to China Meteorological Administration. pic.twitter.com/YkoDwW4ng8 — Ariel Rojas (@arielrojasPH) September 14, 2022

Shanghai’s two airports, Pudong and Hongqiao, canceled nearly 600 flights Wednesday, according to announcements made on the airport authority’s Weibo account. Pudong airport was once the country’s third-busiest airport, but the pandemic dramatically scaled-down air passenger traffic to and from the city.

In low-lying urban areas, storm surges from the Yellow Sea could spill water and cause severe flooding.

Typhoon Muifa is arriving ahead of the People’s Congress in Beijing — a key meeting for the Chinese Communist Party, which has prompted authorities to double-down on strict covid-19 protocols and enforce mandatory quarantine for millions of residents to ensure that the country is on track to achieve “zero covid."

The storm is expected to continue to drift northwestward in coming days and track along the coastline before turning to the northeast and dissipating near the northern Yellow Sea, according to Wednesday morning’s forecast discussion from the U.S. Navy’s Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

Meteorologists are already watching a looming tropical system that could sweep through the Japanese Archipelago and the East China Sea next week.

Zach Rosenthal contributed to this report.

