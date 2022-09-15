How the fighting in Ukraine could lead to a war crimes case against Iran

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

More than two years after Iran shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing all 176 people onboard, family members of the victims are asking the International Criminal Court to investigate the incident as a war crime. We're following changes at the palace after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Get the Post Elizabeth newsletter for updates. ArrowRight Lawyers representing the families filed a formal submission with the court, which is seated in The Hague, on Wednesday, arguing that Tehran intentionally downed the airliner in January 2020 in the context of a military confrontation between the United States and Iran.

The move represents an unusual legal strategy made possible in part by Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has drawn renewed attention to the international justice system.

Iran is not an ICC member — but Ukraine has accepted the court’s jurisdiction for crimes committed on its territory since November 2013. This includes alleged crimes involving Ukrainian aircraft, which count as “territory” for legal purposes, according to Haydee Dijkstal, an international lawyer with the U.K.-based firm 33 Bedford Row, who is representing an association of 140 of the victims’ families.

The families, many of whom live in Canada, are now asking the court to examine the downed plane, Ukraine International Airlines flight 752, as part of the ICC’s wider probe in Ukraine. Global Affairs Canada did not respond to a request for comment.

Other efforts, including by Canadian authorities, to investigate and push for accountability have borne little fruit, frustrating those who lost loved ones in the crash. The families say that Ukraine was committed to finding justice for the victims — but Russia’s invasion diverted prosecutors’ attention to investigating war crimes at home.

Hamed Esmaeilion, an Iranian-born dentist who lives in Ontario, lost his wife, Parisa, and 9-year-old daughter, Reera, in the crash. The pair had traveled to Iran to attend a family wedding. Among those killed were citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom.

“They left for 13 days, and they never came back,” said Esmaeilion, who heads the association of victims’ families. “For the last three years, I have been looking for truth — mainly for truth, to know what exactly happened that night.”

The plane, a Boeing 737-800 bound for Kyiv, was shot down near Tehran on Jan. 8, 2020, hours after Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at an Iraqi military base hosting U.S. personnel. The attack on the base was retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed the leader of the top Iranian military commander, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, in Baghdad five days earlier.

Iran initially said the airliner, which took off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, crashed because of technical problems. But soon after Ukrainian authorities published photographic evidence of shrapnel damage to the plane, Iranian officials admitted that an air defense operator mistook the jet for enemy aircraft and made a split-second decision to shoot it down with Russian-made surface-to-air missiles.

Iran eventually stopped cooperating with Kyiv. It put several low-level officials on trial — but even that case was sent back to the prosecutor because of “flaws” in the probe, a judiciary spokesman said.

Families accused Iranian authorities of mishandling evidence at the crash site, mistreating some of the bodies and mixing up human remains repatriated to grieving relatives.

The text of the ICC submission is confidential, the families’ lawyers said. But more broadly, the file includes witness statements, forensic reports from national authorities and outside assessments from independent experts.

Gissou Nia, Djikstal’s partner in the endeavor and director of the Atlantic Council’s Strategic Litigation Project, said the submission alleges that Iranian authorities kept the country’s airspace open to civilian flights to deter retaliatory airstrikes from the United States in what was a fast-escalating conflict.

“It’s basically turning civilians into human shields,” she said, which constitutes a war crime.

“That’s not a legitimate reason to keep airspace open, because the Iranian state was purposefully putting dozens of aircraft with hundreds of civilians in harm’s way,” Nia added.

Ukrainian officials have also alleged, without evidence, that senior Iranian officials ordered the deliberate downing of the plane. Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations did not respond to a request for comment.

Relatives including Esmaeilion say they hope the ICC will bring them some semblance of justice.

“I’m very hopeful,” he said. “I think that this falls on the prosecutor’s shoulders now to look at this as a war crime and a crime against humanity.”

