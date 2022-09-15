Mexico arrests Army general in students’ disappearance

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MEXICO CITY — Mexico has arrested an Army general accused of involvement in the deaths of the 43 students who disappeared on their way to a demonstration in 2014, authorities said, a crime that shocked the country but remains unsolved. We're following changes at the palace after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Get the Post Elizabeth newsletter for updates. ArrowRight Gen. José Rodríguez Pérez is the latest in a series of officials arrested for allegedly participating in or covering up the abduction of the teachers’ college students from the rural town of Ayotzinapa eight years ago this month. The remains of only three of the students have been recovered.

Jesús Murillo Karam, Mexico’s former attorney general, was arrested last month for his alleged role in a coverup. Taken together, the arrests show a rare effort by the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to hold security officials accountable for human rights abuses in Mexico.

Rodríguez Pérez is the highest ranking military officer arrested in the case. Warrants for three other were also issued this week, according to Mexico’s deputy security minister. Two of them were detained; one remains a fugitive.

Advertisement

“Four arrest warrants have been issued against members of the Mexican Army,” Mejía told reporters Thursday. “There are three people arrested, among them the commander of the 27th infantry battalion when the events took place in Iguala in September 2014.”

Rodríguez Pérez, who was a colonel at the time of the students’ disappearance, is accused of playing a significant role.

Six of the disappeared students “were turned over to the colonel,” Alejandro Encinas, Mexico’s undersecretary for human rights, said at a news conference last month.

Encinas said the six were “killed and disappeared on orders of the colonel, allegedly the then-Colonel José Rodríguez Pérez.”

The students were commandeering buses, a local custom, to travel to the demonstration in Mexico City. Encinas said they probably unwittingly stole a bus loaded with drugs or money.

Advertisement

Local law enforcement officials forced them off the vehicles. It’s unclear what happened next, but Encinas has said that state and federal officials neglected to stop the kidnapping and rescue the students, though they could have.

The disappearance of 43 students shocked Mexico, but under former Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto, no serious attempts were made to solve the crime. Instead, officials shielded the role that federal officials played in the disappearance.

López Obrador now appears to be pursuing the federal officials that his predecessor would not. That effort has been seen as a positive development by the victims’ families and human rights advocates. But some analysts have questioned whether López Obrador is motivated primarily by the opportunity it gives him to criticize Peña Nieto.

Advertisement

López Obrador’s decision to arrest a senior member of the military — one of the country’s most powerful institutions — does carry some political risk. He has leaned on the military for a range of objectives, from deploying soldiers across the country in a domestic security initiative to constructing a 900-mile train in southern Mexico. That reliance on the armed forces has raised concerns among human rights advocates.

Mexico’s attorney general’s office has issued more than 80 arrest warrants in the case.

Alejandra Ibarra Chaoul contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article