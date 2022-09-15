Where Queen Elizabeth II’s face appeared on bank notes worldwide

On paper, the Queen lives on. While Queen Elizabeth II reigned as the British monarch for 70 years, her face has been in print for far longer. Since 1935, her likeness has graced the creases of bank notes in Canada. In more than 30 countries and territories, treasuries printed her majesty from 1 cent notes in Hong Kong to $20 bills in New Zealand.

Use of the monarch’s portrait peaked around the 1960s. Though she became queen the decade prior, it wasn’t until 1960 when she appeared on Britain’s currency, She was the first monarch to be featured on Bank of England notes thanks to special permission from the British treasury.

Because of the history of the British Empire, the introduction of the Queen’s image to bank notes in British-held territories and colonies – like many Caribbean islands and Hong Kong – was in many ways a fait accompli. But in many of these nations, her image endured through sovereign independence movements, at least for a time, maintaining her symbolic legacy as the head of an aged global empire.