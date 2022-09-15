Queen Elizabeth II live briefing: Crowds line up for miles in London to pay respects to monarch

Key developments
- Thousands waited through the night to catch a brief glimpse of the queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall, where it was brought in a military procession led by members of the royal family on Wednesday. The line has its own YouTube channel that provides live updates. People came from all over, including the United States.
- The Archbishop of Canterbury conducted a service at Westminster on Wednesday, attended by King Charles III and the rest of the royal family. Senior politicians including British Prime Minister Liz Truss were also in attendance at Westminster.
- The queen’s funeral is expected to disrupt daily life in Britain on Monday. The government has declared it a public holiday, forcing some hospitals to reschedule non-urgent surgeries and major sports and cultural events to change their plans. Even McDonalds plans to shut its fast-food restaurants until 5 p.m. that day.
Happening soon
All times are local, five hours ahead of Eastern time, unless noted otherwise.
- As the queen continues to lie in state at the Palace of Westminster, the public will be able to visit 24 hours a day until 6.30 a.m. on Monday, the government said.
- Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, will visit Wales on Friday, the latest leg in their inaugural tour to all four corners of the United Kingdom.
Commemorations in and around London
- Players and fans stood to observe a minute of silence in the queen’s honor at soccer matches in and around the British capital on Wednesday evening.
- Guns were fired in Hyde Park and Big Ben tolled regularly during the somber procession that brought the queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster. Princes William and Harry walked behind their grandmother’s coffin, side-by-side, with stoic, stony faces, in the latest sign of a possible royal rapprochement.
Your Royal questions, answered
- Why can’t the crown skip a generation to William? With Elizabeth’s grandson, William, the preferred royal to become monarch among many Britons surveyed, some have asked why the crown can’t leapfrog over Charles.
- How do Britons view Camilla? She has long been vilified as “the other woman.” But in recent days, she appears to be easing into the affection of Britons, who see her as a no-fuss royal — free from a temper or elitist airs. When Charles became irritated by a leaky fountain pen on Tuesday, Camilla calmly completed the task.
- What role is Princess Anne playing in the royal ceremonies? Often overlooked, the queen’s only daughter has been central — the only one of her siblings to accompany the queen’s coffin on a six-hour car journey through Scotland, and on the plane to London.
- Who will be at the queen’s funeral? The event is expected to attract hundreds of world leaders, including presidents, prime ministers and monarchs. Security arrangements will be complex. Foreign dignitaries have reportedly been asked to take shared buses to the funeral at Westminster Abbey to avoid clogging London’s streets, although an exception may be made for President Biden to arrive in his armored presidential limousine, known as “the Beast.”
- What do all the symbols in the funeral processions mean? Scepter, orb, crown — each object and location reflects some aspect of the royal family’s place in British life, whether military, administrative or religious. Here’s an illustrated guide to the meanings of these symbols.
From our correspondents
On a U.K. tour, Charles faces a key question: Can he be the king of hearts? A king-in-waiting for 73 years, Charles is finally embarking on “Operation Spring Tide,” his inaugural tour of the United Kingdom as monarch. But he faces a central challenge, Anthony Faiola, William Booth and Amanda Ferguson report: ensuring the future of the House of Windsor, with the disadvantage that he is less popular than his mother.
“Almost no one sees the death of the queen as the end of days for the British monarchy, the heads of state of these isles and the remnants of a once vast empire. But British republicans — a minority who want to abolish the monarchy — nevertheless sense an opportunity with Charles in charge,” they write.