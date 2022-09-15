Ukraine live briefing: E.U. chief in Kyiv to talk trade and aid; Putin and Xi to meet in Uzbekistan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the capital, Kyiv, on Thursday, the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Xi Jinping of China are expected to meet in Uzbekistan.

The meeting in Kyiv follows Zelensky’s trip Wednesday to the recently liberated city of Izyum, where he celebrated a successful counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region that some have called a turning point in the nearly seven-month war. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.