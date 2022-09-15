Ukraine live briefing: E.U. chief in Kyiv to talk trade and aid; Putin and Xi to meet in Uzbekistan

Return to menu
Key developments
- Von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Thursday morning for her third visit since the start of the war. She is set to meet with Zelensky to discuss E.U. trade policies benefiting Ukraine, including the suspension of import duties on Ukrainian exports to the European Union and aid for the reconstruction of Ukrainian schools. In a speech Wednesday, she announced that the E.U. will push ahead with emergency measures to tackle the energy crisis, including a windfall tax on some energy companies and binding targets to reduce consumption.
- Amid a sweeping Ukrainian counteroffensive, Putin did not give “any indication” during a call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this week that his invasion of Ukraine may have been a mistake, Scholz said Wednesday.
- Zelensky was in a car crash Wednesday but did not sustain major injuries, press secretary Sergii Nykyforov said in a statement on Facebook. Nykyforov said the crash will be investigated.
Battleground updates
- Zelensky made a surprise visit Wednesday to Izyum, a strategic city in the northeastern Kharkiv region, which he said was mostly recaptured from Russian control. He said in remarks overnight that “what we are seeing now in the Kharkiv region” is similar to what was seen in Bucha, where some of the most severe atrocities of the war were carried out on Ukrainian civilians.
- Russian forces retreating from the Kharkiv region left behind “high-value equipment” that is essential to Moscow’s artillery-focused style of warfare, Britain’s Defense Ministry said in an update on Thursday, revealing a “disorganised retreat of some Russian units and likely localised breakdowns in command and control.”
- Ukrainian officials said Russian-fired missiles damaged hydraulic infrastructure in the city of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine. The attacks caused “the water level of Inhulets river to increase, threatening the city,” Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, wrote Wednesday on Twitter. Russia probably attacked the dam to “interfere with Ukrainian operations,” including pontoon bridges downstream, according to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War, a D.C. think tank.
Global impact
- On the sidelines of a summit Thursday in Uzbekistan, Putin and Xi are expected to hold their first face-to-face meeting since February, when the two declared a “no-limits” partnership less than three weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine.
- Amid reports that Bill Richardson, the former governor of New Mexico, was in Moscow recently, State Department spokesman Ned Price said that private negotiations outside official channels may hinder U.S. efforts to free Americans Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner from Russian detention. Richardson has a history of negotiating for the release of Americans detained abroad.
- Pope Francis called for “dialogue and patient negotiations” to end the war during a religious conference in Kazakhstan on Wednesday. He has criticized Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, who has been a vocal supporter of Russia’s war, warning him not to be “Putin’s altar boy.”
From our correspondents
The Washington Post’s Siobhán O’Grady was in Izyum as Zelensky visited the recently liberated city. O’Grady reports that Zelensky participated in a flag-raising ceremony to mark the nation’s most important military victory since Russian invaders were repelled from the suburbs of Kyiv in late March.
Zelensky, striking a resolute tone, said that while Russia might temporarily occupy parts of Ukraine, “it is definitely impossible to occupy our people, the Ukrainian people.”