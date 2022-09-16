The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Nine dead in flooding after Italy is hit by unprecedented rains

September 16, 2022 at 10:01 a.m. EDT
People work to clear the way after heavy rains and deadly floods hit the central Italian region of Marche, in Cantiano, Italy, Sept. 16. (Yara Nardi/Reuters)

ROME — Several hours of extraordinary rainfall triggered flooding across a stretch of central Italy early Friday and left at least nine dead, with several others missing, according to authorities.

As the rainfall stopped, rescue crews scrambled through mud and around fallen trees to look for survivors. Some people had taken refuge on rooftops or held on to branches amid the flooding. Italian media reported several searing accounts, including a mother and daughter who were believed to have been swept away while getting out of their car.

“All citizens are ordered to not to leave their homes and go to higher floors,” one hard-hit town wrote in an all caps bulletin on Facebook as the high water surged.

While Italy has had deadlier floods over the decades, the event marked yet another example of extreme weather, following a record drought that had sapped lakes and rivers and devastated crops. Fabrizio Curcio, the head of Italy’s civil protection department, said the flooded area over a matter of hours saw “about one-third of the rainfall you’d usually get in a year.”

“There were moments of terror with truly extraordinary levels of water,” Curcio said.

A spokesman for the civil protection department said the area had been hit with 400 millimeters, or about 15.75 inches, of rain.

While it is difficult to connect any single event to climate change, experts say moments of extreme weather are becoming more common — including in Italy, which has seen everything from melting Alpine glaciers to summer wildfires to rising seas that are chipping away at coastal cities.

The flooding Friday stretched across the Marche region, from the inland hills to the Adriatic coast. Some mayors of the hard-hit towns noted that there had been no indication that such an extreme event might be coming.

“[There was] only a yellow alert from the civil protection for wind and rain,” Maurizio Greci, the mayor of Sassoferrato, told Italian radio. “Nothing could foretell such a disaster.”

In a press release, government authorities said that among the nine dead two people had yet to be identified, and could be among the four people who were officially missing.

Photos from Friday showed people beginning the clean-up work, trudging through mud, holding shovels, drying off belongings.

The head of the Marche region, Francesco Acquaroli, wrote on his verified Facebook page that he’d spoken with Italian President Sergio Mattarella as well as the country’s prime minister, Mario Draghi, who offered support for “every necessary need.”

“The pain over what happened is deep,” Acquaroli wrote.

