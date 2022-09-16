Ukraine live briefing: Izyum mass grave under investigation; Biden to meet Griner’s wife

Also on Friday, President Biden is expected to meet with family members of two U.S. citizens held in Russia, WNBA player Brittney Griner and security consultant Paul Whelan. The United States considers them wrongfully detained though the White House indicated that negotiations on their release had not advanced.
Here’s the latest on the war and its impact across the globe.
Key developments
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the discovery of the mass grave in Izyum during his nightly address Thursday, saying that an investigation is underway and more information would be available Friday. A top police official for the Kharkiv region told Sky News that more than 400 bodies were discovered at the burial site.
- The discovery recalls the atrocities uncovered in other areas liberated from the Russians. Officials in Bucha say they have accounted for more than 450 bodies left behind after Russia occupied the Kyiv suburb for a month. Izyum was under Russian control for more than five months. “We want the world to know what is really happening and what the Russian occupation has led to. Bucha, Mariupol, now, unfortunately, Izyum,” Zelensky said Thursday. “Russia leaves death everywhere.”
- The International Atomic Energy Agency called on Russia to “immediately cease all actions against, and at” the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in a resolution passed by its Board of Governors on Thursday. Twenty-six countries voted in favor, while only Russia and China opposed it, according to Reuters. Zelensky praised the resolution’s passage in his nightly address, saying the “complete demilitarization of the plant, the immediate withdrawal of all Russian troops from there is the only thing that can ensure the implementation of this IAEA resolution.”
- The war in Ukraine is testing Russia and China’s “no limits” partnership. Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged Thursday that China had “questions and concerns” about the situation in Ukraine, in remarks before meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan. Xi said Beijing was willing to work with Moscow to “inject stability into a turbulent world.”
Battleground updates
- Despite startling gains by Ukrainian forces against Russia, the Biden administration anticipates months of intense fighting with wins and losses for each side, spurring U.S. plans for an open-ended campaign with no prospect for a negotiated end in sight.
- In Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, Russian efforts to advance continue but have mostly been thwarted, the Ukrainian military said Thursday. The recent losses have prompted the Kremlin to double-down on military recruitment efforts, according to the Institute for the Study of War Studies, a Washington-based think tank.
- As Ukraine continues to regain territory, administrators in areas controlled by Moscow-backed separatists in Donetsk are being urged not to flee, according to ISW. Some civil servants and their families have been offered payment after injury or death — “demonstrating the bureaucratic fragility” of local occupying authorities, the think tank wrote Thursday.
- Authorities in Kryvyi Rih — Zelensky’s hometown — are working to repair a reservoir dam that was damaged from Russian missile strikes on Wednesday. The blast led to extensive flooding in the area, but the water levels are now receding, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential administration. That dam was probably targeted to “damage Ukrainian pontoon bridges further downstream,” according to the ISW.
- The United States authorized an additional military aid package for Ukraine valued at $600 million, according to the Pentagon announced. It includes more ammunition for the HIMARS multi-rocket launch system which have been highly effective in hitting Russian targets from extended distances.
- Germany will also aid Ukraine by supplying additional armored vehicles and rocket launch systems, Reuters reported. However, the country will not provide the battle tanks that Kyiv has long asked for, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said Thursday.
Global impact
- Biden is expected to meet Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, and Whelan’s sister, Elizabeth Whelan, on Friday. “He wanted to let them know that they remain front of mind and that his team is working on this every day and making sure that Brittney and Paul return home safely,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday.
- Germany has seized control of the German unit of Russian state energy giant Rosneft. Berlin cited the need to counteract an “impending threat” to its energy security.
- The United States limited the export of fentanyl to Russia and Belarus, warning it could be used as a chemical weapon to support the invasion. Fentanyl, which has legal uses as a prescription painkiller, as well as certain chemicals needed to produce it, will now require a government license to be sold to Russia.
- Pope Francis said it is morally acceptable for other nations to provide arms to Ukraine, as long as they are used for proportional self-defense against an invader, Reuters reported Thursday. He also urged Ukraine to maintain negotiations with Russia, despite the latter’s aggressions. “Sometimes you have to carry out dialogue like this. It smells but it must be done,” Francis said.
From our correspondents
The letters left behind by demoralized Russian soldiers as they fled: On the ground in Izyum, The Washington Post’s Siobhán O’Grady and Anastacia Galouchka reviewed letters left behind by Russian troops amid their rapid retreat. The handwritten notes indicate soldiers stationed there were exhausted, demoralized and in need of medical aid.
“I refuse to complete my duty in the special operation on the territory of Ukraine due to lack of vacation days and moral exhaustion,” wrote a man who identified himself as the commander of an antiaircraft missile platoon from the Moscow region.