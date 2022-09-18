E.U. moves to suspend billions in funding for Hungary over corruption

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BRUSSELS — The European Commission on Sunday proposed the suspension of billions of dollars in funding for Hungary over concerns about corruption, a first-of-its kind move that could deepen the stand-off between Brussels and Budapest. We're following changes at the palace after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Get the Post Elizabeth newsletter for updates. ArrowRight The commission will ask European Union countries to approve the suspension of 65 percent of funding from three programs, amounting to roughly $7.5 billion, according to E.U. officials. However, the commission appeared to leave the door open for Hungary to make certain reforms — and keep the money in the end.

This is the first time the E.U. is using measures introduced two years ago in response to concerns about the erosion of democracy in Hungary and Poland. The measures aim to protect the E.U. budget by making funding conditional on certain standards.

“Today’s decision is a clear demonstration of the Commission’s resolve to protect the E.U. budget, and to use all tools at our disposal to ensure this important objective," said Johannes Hahn, commissioner in charge of Budget and Administration said in a statement.

The move comes just days after the European parliament declared the country has become “a hybrid regime of electoral autocracy” under the current government and after years of acrimony between the E.U. and Orban’s government.

E.U. member states will have a month to decide whether or not to proceed, with the possibility of extending by two months.

