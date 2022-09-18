The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Queen Elizabeth II live updates Biden, world leaders pay final respects as London prepares for funeral

President Joe Biden (C) and first lady Jill Biden (2nd L), with U.S. Ambassador to Great Britain, Jane Hartley (R), arrive at London Stansted Airport on September 17, 2022, to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
By
and 
 
Updated September 18, 2022 at 3:08 a.m. EDT|Published September 18, 2022 at 12:05 a.m. EDT

LONDON — Hundreds of foreign leaders — among them President Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern — have arrived in London ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday.

Thousands of people lined up overnight in the chilly weather along the River Thames to pay their final respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, as she lies in state at Westminster Hall. Her eight grandchildren — among them Princes William and Harry — briefly stood vigil at her coffin last night. President Biden is expected to pay his respects there Sunday before attending a reception hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace this evening. Millions are expected to watch the funeral with crowds gathering near Westminster to secure a coveted spot as major disruption is expected throughout central London.

Here’s what to know

  • A national minute of silence will be held across the U.K. at 8 p.m. local (3 p.m. ET) to encourage private reflection on the queen and her legacy.
  • The state funeral is expected to be the U.K.'s biggest security detail post-WWII. Find out the details here.
  • A royal surprise was in store for Britons lining up in “The Queue” this weekend as King Charles III and Prince William paid them an impromptu visit.
  • Here’s how you can watch the queen’s funeral service Monday starting around 5:30 a.m. ET.
Loading...