Queen Elizabeth II live updates Biden, world leaders pay final respects as London prepares for funeral

Thousands of people lined up overnight in the chilly weather along the River Thames to pay their final respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, as she lies in state at Westminster Hall. Her eight grandchildren — among them Princes William and Harry — briefly stood vigil at her coffin last night. President Biden is expected to pay his respects there Sunday before attending a reception hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace this evening. Millions are expected to watch the funeral with crowds gathering near Westminster to secure a coveted spot as major disruption is expected throughout central London.