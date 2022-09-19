Prince George, Princess Charlotte to join great-grandmother’s funeral

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s great grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will attend her historic state funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday, according to Buckingham Palace.
Prince George, 9, is second in line to the throne after his father, and his sister, 7, is now third.
Their younger brother Prince Louis, 4, will not be attending. This summer he captured hearts and headlines after a series of emotional displays on the balcony of Buckingham Palace amid the pomp of the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. He spawned memes and online commentary as he cheekily made faces, clasped his hands over his ears, waved and restlessly yawned.
The state funeral service begins at 11 a.m. local time in the same 13th century church where Elizabeth was married and had her coronation. Readings will be given by religious figures alongside the British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland.
The Westminster Abbey tenor bell will toll once a minute for 96 minutes — each toll representing a year of Elizabeth’s life. Representatives from the Jewish, Bahai, Jain, Buddhist, Muslim and other faith communities will also take part in the event.
George celebrated his 9th birthday in July, with the release of a new photo showing the young royal wearing baby blue and beaming with a toothy grin. The image was taken by his mom at a beach in Norfolk, eastern England, in what has become an annual tradition for the birthdays of the children of William and Catherine.
The future king was born to much fanfare on July 22, 2013, as reporters and pundits waited outside London’s St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington to catch a glimpse of the royal couple’s firstborn child and heir. Christened a few months later as George Alexander Louis, he is formally known as Prince George of Cambridge, it’s unclear if his title will now change as his parents become the new Prince and Princess of Wales.
Like millions of other schoolchildren across the nation, the royal siblings began their new school term earlier this month. No longer based in London, they attend the private school Lambrook School near Windsor. Images of them meeting their new head teacher and holding their parents hands were released.
However, like other young royals before them, they will be largely kept out of the public eye as they grow up. Their family moved from London’s Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage, a property near Windsor Castle this summer, among other homes they keep.
