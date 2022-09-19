Meghan and Harry back in the royal spotlight as they bid farewell to queen

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — They were in the United Kingdom from California for a brief trip and charity event when news broke that Queen Elizabeth II was gravely ill in Scotland. Prince Harry rushed to be with his dying grandmother but arrived moments after she passed away on Sept. 8 in Balmoral Castle, surrounded by her only daughter Anne and heir Charles. Since then, the country has been plunged into 10 days of national mourning.

On Monday they walked in separately behind the queen’s coffin, in a solemn procession at London’s Westminster Abbey. They followed the new Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, and their two children, George and Charlotte.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have returned to center stage in the royal family since the queen’s death, although in somewhat muted fashion, two years after they stunned Britons by stepping back from working royal duties.

In his first national address as King Charles III, the new monarch paid special tribute to his son and daughter-in-law: “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” he said in a televised speech.

Another memorable moment for royal watchers came in Windsor this week as Prince William and his brother Harry, along with their spouses, reunited to greet the public and inspect floral tributes in a rare show of unity. Body language experts tried to glean insights into relations among the four, who were once a common sight at public events.

The brothers have reportedly been estranged since Harry and Meghan moved to the United States. In a bombshell 2021 interview with host Oprah Winfrey, Harry said their relationship was best described as one of “space.” The brothers were last photographed publicly together following the death of their grandfather Prince Philip in April 2021 and then again in July of that year for the unveiling of a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, to mark what would have been her 60th birthday.

Meghan, dressed in black, and Harry in a civilian morning suit were also seen holding hands as they visited the late queen lying in state in Westminster Hall this week. Thousands of hardy Britons have braved cold weather and overnight lines to join a queue to pay their own final respects.

On Saturday, Prince Harry, this time wearing a military uniform, flanked the queen’s coffin mournfully in a vigil along with William and the queen’s other six grandchildren, as she lay in state.

Advertisement

When they lived in the United Kingdom, Harry and Meghan had a bitter relationship with many of Britain’s tabloid newspapers. They accused the papers of inciting racism against the duchess and targeting the couple for abuse.

They continue to fascinate newspapers and royal commentators on both sides of the Atlantic, and their presence was closely watched as they attend the queen’s state funeral on Monday with other members of the royal family.

Harry is now fifth in line to the throne. His two children, Archie and Lilibet, following the queen’s death and the accession of Charles as monarch, are entitled to the titles “prince” and “princess,” although it remains unconfirmed whether they will actually take those titles.

A bittersweet moment will come later Monday as the couple bid a final farewell to the queen at St. George’s chapel in Windsor, where they enjoyed a fairy-tale wedding watched by millions globally in 2018.

Rachel Pannett contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article