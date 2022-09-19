Queen Elizabeth II: 1926-2022 Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: memorable moments in photos and videos Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is transported to Westminster Abbey on the day of her funeral. (James Forde for The Washington Post)

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was full of pageantry and pathos as Britain laid its longest-reigning monarch to rest on Monday. Family members reunited, world leaders paid their respects, Britons turned out in droves to bid farewell and choirs sang mournful hymns. We're following changes at the palace after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Get the Post Elizabeth newsletter for updates. ArrowRight Follow our live coverage here. Procession to Westminster Abbey Marching at a precise 75 steps per minute — a pace reserved for funerals — soldiers and family members escorted the queen’s coffin to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

King Charles III led the family procession, flanked by his siblings and children. Princes Harry and Andrew were not wearing military uniforms since they are no longer working royals.

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin traveled from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for her funeral on Sept. 19. (Video: The Washington Post)

The state funeral

The service in Westminster Abbey was attended by world leaders, dignitaries and other royal families. The hymns drew on moments from the queen’s long life. One hymn, The Lord’s My Shepherd, was sung at her wedding in 1947. Musicians performed an anthem composed for her coronation in 1953.

The bouquet atop the coffin was cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, and from the residences of William and Charles. It also included myrtle, which the queen carried in her wedding bouquet.

Young heirs

The queen’s great-grandchildren George and Charlotte sang hymns during the religious service held for her on Sept. 19 in Westminster Abbey. (Video: The Washington Post)

Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, joined the procession, following the coffin of their great-grandmother through the abbey. It was reminiscent of a more traumatic death, when their father William and his brother Harry walked behind their mother Diana’s coffin after she died in a car crash in Paris at 36.

George is second in line to the throne, after his father.

Charlotte wore a horseshoe brooch, a gift from her great-grandmother who loved horses. She is third in line to the throne.

A new national anthem

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral came to an end at Westminster Abbey with the congregation singing the national anthem, “God Save the King,” on Sept. 19. (Video: Reuters)

At the conclusion of the Westminster Abbey ceremony the crowd sang Britain’s national anthem, now “God Save the King,” swapping queen for king to mark a new royal era.

Pipe Major Paul Burns of the Royal Regiment of Scotland then played a traditional lament called “Sleep, dearie, sleep.” Burns would play beneath the queen’s window for 15 minutes every morning at 9 a.m. whenever she was staying at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Holyrood House or Balmoral Castle.

The procession to Wellington Arch

The procession continued to Wellington Arch, led by four horses from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Harry and William, in another echo of Diana’s funeral, trailed their grandmother’s coffin side-by-side. It was one of their few public appearances together since Harry chose to leave royal life and move to California, causing a rift in the family.

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is escorted from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch by a military procession on Sept. 19. (Video: The Washington Post)

The final departure from London

From Wellington Arch, the queen left London for the last time. Her family saluted the hearse as it began the drive to Windsor, where the queen will be buried.

Members of the military procession along with King Charles III salute as the queen's coffin leaves Wellington Arch on Sept. 19. (Video: Reuters)

Ruby Mellen reported from Washington, D.C. William Booth, Karla Adam, Annabelle Timsit and Libby Casey contributed to this report.

