Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: memorable moments in photos and videos

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was full of pageantry and pathos as Britain laid its longest-reigning monarch to rest on Monday. Family members reunited, world leaders paid their respects, Britons turned out in droves to bid farewell and choirs sang mournful hymns.
Procession to Westminster Abbey
Marching at a precise 75 steps per minute — a pace reserved for funerals — soldiers and family members escorted the queen’s coffin to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.
King Charles III led the family procession, flanked by his siblings and children. Princes Harry and Andrew were not wearing military uniforms since they are no longer working royals.
The service in Westminster Abbey was attended by world leaders, dignitaries and other royal families. The hymns drew on moments from the queen’s long life. One hymn, The Lord’s My Shepherd, was sung at her wedding in 1947. Musicians performed an anthem composed for her coronation in 1953.
The bouquet atop the coffin was cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, and from the residences of William and Charles. It also included myrtle, which the queen carried in her wedding bouquet.
Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, joined the procession, following the coffin of their great-grandmother through the abbey. It was reminiscent of a more traumatic death, when their father William and his brother Harry walked behind their mother Diana’s coffin after she died in a car crash in Paris at 36.
George is second in line to the throne, after his father.
Charlotte wore a horseshoe brooch, a gift from her great-grandmother who loved horses. She is third in line to the throne.
At the conclusion of the Westminster Abbey ceremony the crowd sang Britain’s national anthem, now “God Save the King,” swapping queen for king to mark a new royal era.
Pipe Major Paul Burns of the Royal Regiment of Scotland then played a traditional lament called “Sleep, dearie, sleep.” Burns would play beneath the queen’s window for 15 minutes every morning at 9 a.m. whenever she was staying at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Holyrood House or Balmoral Castle.
The procession to Wellington Arch
The procession continued to Wellington Arch, led by four horses from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
Harry and William, in another echo of Diana’s funeral, trailed their grandmother’s coffin side-by-side. It was one of their few public appearances together since Harry chose to leave royal life and move to California, causing a rift in the family.
The final departure from London
From Wellington Arch, the queen left London for the last time. Her family saluted the hearse as it began the drive to Windsor, where the queen will be buried.
