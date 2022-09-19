Queen Elizabeth II funeral live updates World watches Britain lay its longest-reigning monarch to rest

6:30 a.m.: This is the end of the queen’s lying-in-state in Westminster Hall.

8 a.m.: Guests can begin entering Westminster Abbey. Royals and world leaders, among them President Biden, will arrive from a location in Chelsea.

10:44 a.m.: The queen’s coffin will be lifted onto the state gun carriage and transported in a short procession from Westminster Hall to nearby Westminster Abbey. Behind the coffin will be King Charles III and members of the royal family.

11 a.m.: The service will begin. It will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, with a sermon by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The prime minister and the Secretary General of the Commonwealth will also read short passages.

11:55 a.m.: Toward the end of the service, a trumpet call will sound and then two minutes of silence will be observed throughout the country.

12 p.m.: The national anthem and a lament played by the queen’s piper will bring the funeral to an end. Her coffin will move in procession through the great west door returning to the State Gun Carriage. Charles, Camila, and senior royals will walk to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner. Visiting dignitaries will be travel to London’s Church House for a reception hosted by Britain’s foreign minister.

1 p.m.: The procession will end and the coffin will be transferred to the state hearse and begin its journey to Windsor Castle, while being give a Royal Salute. The king and family will follow in cars.

3:06 p.m.: The hearse will approach Shaw Farm Gate at Windsor and join another procession route to St. George’s Chapel.

3:40 p.m.: The king and family will walk behind the Windsor procession in the castle’s quadrangle.

3:53 p.m.: The procession will halt at the bottom of the west steps of St. George’s Chapel in Horseshoe Cloister. The coffin will be lifted from the hearse into the chapel. The majority of those attending St. George’s Chapel will not have attended the earlier service at Westminster Abbey.

4 p.m.: The Committal Service will begin. It will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor. Prayers will be said and a choir will sing a final hymn. The Lord Chamberlain will “break” his Wand of Office and place it on the coffin. It will then be lowered into the Royal Vault as the Dean of Windsor reads a Psalm and a royal piper will play a Lament. The royal family will depart to “God Save the King,” ending the public events.