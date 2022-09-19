The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Queen Elizabeth II funeral live updates World watches Britain lay its longest-reigning monarch to rest

What to expect: A timeline of key events at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Britain's King Charles III and his sister Anne, Princess Royal, attend a vigil as people pay their respects to the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II inside Westminster Hall in London, Britain, September 16, 2022. (Roger Harris/Hoc/Via Reuters)
Updated September 19, 2022 at 12:19 a.m. EDT|Published September 19, 2022 at 12:00 a.m. EDT

LONDON — Britain is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday with a grand state funeral, featuring a service at Westminster Abbey, where she was coronated almost 70 years ago, and a procession through the crowd-lined streets of central London. Almost 2,000 guests are attending — among them more than 90 world leaders, representatives of about two dozen royal families and members of the House of Windsor, including the queen’s great grandchildren George and Charlotte.

The day is a national holiday in the United Kingdom, and tens of thousands of people have camped out overnight, securing spots to catch a glimpse of the historic event. Millions more will watch from around the globe. Britain’s last state funeral was held in 1965 for wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

Here’s how the day is expected to unfold

  • The final mourner will view the queen’s coffin lying-in-state at Westminster Hall at 6:30 a.m. Wait times on what became known as “the Queue” were as long as 14 hours.
  • Guests will begin arriving at Westminster Abbey starting at 8 a.m. local time. The abbey’s bell will toll once a minute for 96 minutes, representing the years of the queen’s life.
  • The religious service, starting at 11 a.m., will incorporate choral music used at state funerals since the early 18th century and a sermon by the Archbishop of Canterbury. It will conclude with the national anthem, now sung with the words “God save the king.”
  • An elaborate procession will make its way from Westminster to Wellington Arch, with members of Britain’s royal family walking behind the coffin. Police are calling it their biggest security operation since World War II.
  • The queen’s coffin will then be transported by hearse to the royal Windsor estate, where she will be buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, near the remains of her parents and husband, Prince Philip.
