Queen Elizabeth II funeral live updates World watches Britain lay its longest-reigning monarch to rest

LONDON — Britain is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday with a grand state funeral, featuring a service at Westminster Abbey, where she was coronated almost 70 years ago, and a procession through the crowd-lined streets of central London. Almost 2,000 guests are attending — among them more than 90 world leaders, representatives of about two dozen royal families and members of the House of Windsor, including the queen’s great grandchildren George and Charlotte.
The day is a national holiday in the United Kingdom, and tens of thousands of people have camped out overnight, securing spots to catch a glimpse of the historic event. Millions more will watch from around the globe. Britain’s last state funeral was held in 1965 for wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill.