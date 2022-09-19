The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Queen Elizabeth II: 1926-2022

The last state funeral was Churchill’s. Queen Elizabeth II’s is a bigger event.

By
September 19, 2022 at 6:55 a.m. EDT
Then-Princess Elizabeth greets Winston Churchill at a reception in London on March 23, 1950. (AFP/Getty Images)

Both have an end-of-an-era feel to them — as well as lead-lined coffins in elaborate processions. But by most measures, the queen’s farewell is a bigger event than Britain’s last state funeral, for Winston Churchill, whose powerful send-off took place during a bitterly cold January in 1965.

We're following changes at the palace after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Get the Post Elizabeth newsletter for updates.

Churchill lay in state for three days, during which more than 320,000 people waited in lines lasting two to three hours to pay respects to a man who became a firewall against fascism.

The queen lay in state for four days. In a metropolitan area whose population has nearly doubled in size since Churchill’s time, waiting time in the “queue to end all queues” reached 14 hours — so long that the government warned well-wishers to stay away on the last day. That didn’t deter the hundreds of thousands who braved it earlier. Millions more watched by live stream.

Churchill’s coffin was draped in the Union Jack, the queen’s in the Royal Standard. Churchill’s funeral — at St Paul’s Cathedral — saw delegations from just over 110 countries. The queen’s — taking place at Westminster Abbey in an era of more independent states — is more of a gathering of the global Who’s Who, and is being attended by representatives of nearly 200 countries and territories.

Live updates: A grand funeral and procession for Elizabeth II

Among them are approximately 90 presidents and prime ministers, including President Biden. By comparison, Churchill’s had six presidents and 16 prime ministers. U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson, ill with a respiratory problem, stayed home at the time.

Six monarchs attended Churchill’s send-off. The front rows of the queen’s funeral will be lined by the members of 23 royal families. More than 1,000 police and security personnel stood watch over Churchill’s funeral. The queen’s is the biggest security operation in Britain since World War II, complete with snipers on rooftops, surveillance drones, 10,000 uniformed police officers and thousands more in plainclothes.

Churchill’s funeral saw at least 1 million people line the streets on a procession day so cold that some feared for the health of Churchill’s young descendants as one marched hatless behind the coffin. On a fortuitously mild September day, the queen could draw as many as 2 million.

Perhaps the biggest difference is the global audience. About 350 million watched Churchill’s funeral worldwide — a still-startling figure given the era, and considering 650 million watched the Apollo 11 moon landing four years later. Some observers predict the queen’s record-breaking global viewership, however, could top 4.1 million today.

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
Queen Elizabeth II
U.K. in mourning
An elaborate state funeral is Britain’s final tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, featuring a service at Westminster Abbey and a procession led by King Charles III through the crowd-lined streets of central London. About 2,000 guests are attending, among them more than 90 world leaders and representatives from dozens of royal families. Follow our live updates here.
State Funeral Service

1/2

End of carousel

Judging from the unyielding respect Churchill had for then-young Queen Elizabeth II, that sounds like the way Sir Winston would have wanted it.

“He saw Elizabeth and her dedication to public service as the future of the monarchy,” said Justin Reash, executive director of the International Churchill Society.

Loading...