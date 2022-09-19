The last state funeral was Churchill’s. Queen Elizabeth II’s is a bigger event.

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Both have an end-of-an-era feel to them — as well as lead-lined coffins in elaborate processions. But by most measures, the queen’s farewell is a bigger event than Britain’s last state funeral, for Winston Churchill, whose powerful send-off took place during a bitterly cold January in 1965. We're following changes at the palace after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Get the Post Elizabeth newsletter for updates. ArrowRight Churchill lay in state for three days, during which more than 320,000 people waited in lines lasting two to three hours to pay respects to a man who became a firewall against fascism.

Churchill’s coffin was draped in the Union Jack, the queen’s in the Royal Standard. Churchill’s funeral — at St Paul’s Cathedral — saw delegations from just over 110 countries. The queen’s — taking place at Westminster Abbey in an era of more independent states — is more of a gathering of the global Who’s Who, and is being attended by representatives of nearly 200 countries and territories.

Six monarchs attended Churchill’s send-off. The front rows of the queen’s funeral will be lined by the members of 23 royal families. More than 1,000 police and security personnel stood watch over Churchill’s funeral. The queen’s is the biggest security operation in Britain since World War II, complete with snipers on rooftops, surveillance drones, 10,000 uniformed police officers and thousands more in plainclothes.

Churchill’s funeral saw at least 1 million people line the streets on a procession day so cold that some feared for the health of Churchill’s young descendants as one marched hatless behind the coffin. On a fortuitously mild September day, the queen could draw as many as 2 million.

Perhaps the biggest difference is the global audience. About 350 million watched Churchill’s funeral worldwide — a still-startling figure given the era, and considering 650 million watched the Apollo 11 moon landing four years later. Some observers predict the queen’s record-breaking global viewership, however, could top 4.1 million today.

Judging from the unyielding respect Churchill had for then-young Queen Elizabeth II, that sounds like the way Sir Winston would have wanted it.

“He saw Elizabeth and her dedication to public service as the future of the monarchy,” said Justin Reash, executive director of the International Churchill Society.

