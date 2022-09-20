Far right German party members to tour Russian-held regions of Ukraine

BERLIN — Members of the far-right Alternative for Germany party said they were traveling to Russian occupied-areas of eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, in a trip expected to be leveraged in pro-Kremlin propaganda as calls are growing in Moscow for swift annexation of large swaths of Ukrainian territory.
Blex, posting on Telegram, said the aim of the trip was “try to get a concrete picture of the humanitarian situation” in Ukraine’s occupied Donbas region. “The reporting of the Western media, especially the so-called public broadcaster and the other German pro-government media, is extremely one-sided,” he said.
The Alternative for Germany, or AfD, faction in Saxony Anhalt said on Monday that its two members of the regional parliament were part of the delegation “currently traveling to Russia.” “A visit to eastern Ukraine is planned,” it said.
Russia routinely claims without evidence that residents of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine are being persecuted by the Ukrainian government in Kyiv. In fact, Russia fomented a separatist war in the two regions in 2014, and has long exerted control over the local authorities of the self-declared Luhansk and Donetsk “people’s republics.”
On Monday, officials from those breakaway areas called for staging a quick referendum vote that would urge Russia to annex those territories, in a sign of fear that Russia’s war effort is failing. On Tuesday, members of the occupying authorities in the southern Kherson region called for a similar vote.
Before launching his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the two breakaway areas of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent. The visit by the AfD lawmakers stands to legitimize the Kremlin’s claims that the regions need Russian protection.
The United Kingdom-based Robert Lansing Institute, a nonpartisan research group, which highlighted the AfD visit this week, described it as part of “information and psychological ops” by Moscow to distract from potential war crimes and discredit Ukraine and its allies.
Russia has vowed to annex parts of eastern Ukraine that it controls. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who is now deputy head of the country’s Security Council, said Tuesday that it was “essential” referendums are carried out in separatist areas of eastern Ukraine.
On Twitter, former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk said the AfD visit supported Russia’s “war of extermination” and called on Germany’s domestic intelligence agency to act. On Twitter, Tillscheider replied saying that the delegation wanted to get its “own picture” in light of “distorted and partisan reporting.”
The relationship between Moscow and Europe’s far right parties is mutually supportive. Russia has long courted Europe’s far-right parties as it seeks to undermine liberal democracies of the European Union.
In recent months German politicians have become particularly concerned that the AfD will whip up fervor over the energy crisis in Europe, serving Putin’s aims by stirring discontent and raising questions over whether western backing of Ukraine’s war is worth it.
