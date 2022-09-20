Epic queue for Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin had a quarter-million people

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — About a quarter of a million people saw Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as she lay in state for four days at Westminster Hall in central London, according to preliminary figures released by the British government. We're following changes at the palace after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Get the Post Elizabeth newsletter for updates. ArrowRight Members of the public wanting to pay their final respects after the queen’s death on Sept. 8 had to stand in a line — or queue — that grew so long over four days that wait times reached 24 hours at one point. The line even had to be paused for a while and then there was a queue for the queue.

Initial estimates suggest that more than 250,000 people “went through Parliament” to see the queen’s coffin, British Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan told U.K. broadcasters early Tuesday. While some who entered Westminster Hall were able to bypass the queue — including lawmakers and their guests, accredited journalists and foreign dignitaries invited to the queen’s funeral — most would have had to queue, in many cases overnight.

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan MP says taxpayers will argue that the cost of the Queen's state funeral was "money well spent", adding more than 250,000 people queued to see the monarch lying in state.



Latest: https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3



📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/eUfHGkDI30 — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 20, 2022

If confirmed, the figure would be significantly lower than estimates floated by some officials earlier. Reuters reported Thursday that a total of about 750,000 people were expected to file past the queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall.

Advertisement

Kylie Galloway, a spokeswoman for the Guinness World Records, told The Washington Post in an email that the world-records organization had made contact with the British government to help corroborate numbers. “We cannot confirm any record just yet, but we are looking into it,” she said. In a previous post, Guinness said that the line could “well be part of a record-breaking event.”

Estimating crowd sizes — whether at protests, political rallies or in queues — is a difficult and often contentious exercise that can have political implications if officials want to downplay or exaggerate turnout.

The 10-day national mourning period for the queen, which ended Monday in an elaborate state funeral at Westminster Abbey, was full of eye-catching displays of the monarchy’s power. But the queue was a messy, funny and uniquely human moment amid all the rehearsed pageantry. Soccer star David Beckham was in the queue for 13 hours, and told Good Morning America how he survived the ordeal with Pringles, sherbet lemons, coffee, sandwiches and doughnuts. King Charles III and Prince William stopped by unexpectedly on Sunday to greet well-wishers.

People waited in queues for more than seven hours overnight to see Queen Elizabeth II lie in state at Westminster Hall on Sept. 14. (Video: Alexa Juliana Ard, Karla Adam/The Washington Post)

Some mourners endured 24-hour wait times. There were hardships for some — the London Ambulance Service said it treated 2,012 patients in the queue, with 240 taken to hospital — as temperatures plunged on many nights and people huddled under blankets and tents to stay warm.

The last group of mourners who emerged from their viewing around 6.30 a.m. on Monday morning had queued, and queued, and queued over night.

The Washington Post spoke to the first and last people in the queue. Vanessa Nanthakumaran, an administrative assistant and the very first person in the queue, arrived on Monday morning and camped outside for two nights. Like many, she said she was there “to be part of history.”

Advertisement

For Christina Heerey, the last person in the queue, it was so important to see the queen lying in state that she did it twice.

During the four-days that began Wednesday at 5 p.m. and ended Monday at 6:30 a.m., the queue became an object of fascination both at home and abroad, with a dedicated government tracker and parody social media accounts.

Some nicknamed the queue “the Elizabeth line,” which is also the name of a new subway line. The queue for the queue (yes, there was one) was dubbed QEII, a playful double entendre for the line and the queen.

For many, it was a surprisingly joyful affair, with people of all ages and nationalities lining up, many of whom had a connection with the queen.

Pluck a random person from the crowd, as Australia Broadcasting Company’s correspondent Barbara Miller did — live on air — and you may have found yourself talking to the queen’s former representative in Parliament, the so-called Black Rod, David Leaky, who spent years helping to plan the queen’s funeral. (Miller hilariously owned her ignorance before turning the conversation into a fascinating chat about Leakey’s relationship with the queen and his thoughts on the new king’s frustration with a leaky pen.)

A priceless moment when @abcnews talks to a random member of the public in the queue to pay respects to Her Majesty & the person turns out to be the former Black Rod!



When asked to explain the role he says “Well you have a Black Rod in Australia” 🤣pic.twitter.com/PHhyqddlKQ — Aaron Rankin (@Aaron_R_Rankin) September 15, 2022

David Hatchett, 44, from east London, was among the last to see the queen’s coffin. He said that copious amounts of tea helped him get through his nine-hour ordeal, and the small talk with new friends — albeit in a very British kind of way.

Advertisement

He said there was a lot of “politely talking to people you don’t really know … We exchanged anecdotes, understood people’s motives for wanting to be there, there was a camaraderie about it. It’s not like we shared our whole life stories though,” he added.

He said that seeing the “queen’s coffin, the crown jewels on top, it was a touching moment. Being one or two meters away from the queen, it’s a strange concept to comes to terms with.”

GiftOutline Gift Article