Ukraine live briefing: Artillery strikes hit within Russia; Kyiv condemns nuclear plant shelling

Ukrainian officials on Monday condemned what they called a Russian rocket attack near the country’s second-largest nuclear plant, as authorities continued exhuming bodies from a mass gravesite in Izyum and fighting continued in the nearby Lyman area. The explosion came after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of increased attacks on critical infrastructure.

In recent days, artillery strikes have hit military targets in Russian territory, causing panic among Russian officials and heightening troubles for Putin. (Russia blamed the attacks on Ukraine, but Kyiv did not claim responsibility for strikes in Russian territory.)

Here’s the latest on the war and its impact across the globe.

1. Key developments

There was shelling about 300 meters from reactors at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant on Monday , according to Ukraine’s national nuclear operator , according to Ukraine’s national nuclear operator Energoatom . One hydropower unit was shut down, but the agency said all three of the Mykolaiv-area plant’s power units are still operating and no employees were injured in the explosion.

Ukrainian forces have been striking military targets in Russia, hastening evacuations of Russian citizens from cities and towns along the border.

A power line at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was disconnected over the weekend, the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement Monday. The cause was not clear, said IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi. He added that the situation at the plant was still “fragile and precarious.”

Ukrainian authorities have begun exhuming bodies from a mass gravesite, which was , which was discovered in Izyum after a Russian retreat following a six-month occupation of the city. Most of the 146 people exhumed so far were civilians, Oleh Synyehubov, the regional governor of Kharkiv, said in a Telegram message on Monday.

2. Battleground updates

Russia is “failing in its strategic objective,” Monday, including Putin’s call for all of the Donetsk region to be under Russian control by Sept. 15. The official added that Ukraine’s recent counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region has “inspired many Russian volunteers to refuse combat.” a senior U.S. defense official said in a briefing Monday, including Putin’s call for all of the Donetsk region to be under Russian control by Sept. 15. The official added that Ukraine’s recent counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region has “inspired many Russian volunteers to refuse combat.”

Fighting continues around Lyman, east of Izyum, according to a senior U.S. military official.

Ukrainian forces are holding their position in the previously occupied region around Kharkiv, after launching a counteroffensive and retaking ground there, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. “We warned that the Russian soldiers in Ukraine have only two options: Flee our land or surrender,” Zelensky said in his nightly after launching a counteroffensive and retaking ground there, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. “We warned that the Russian soldiers in Ukraine have only two options: Flee our land or surrender,” Zelensky said in his nightly address Monday.

Russia’s Kilo-class submarines have “almost certainly” been relocated from Crimea to Krasnodar Krai in southern Russia because of increased Ukrainian long-range strike capability, the from Crimea to Krasnodar Krai in southern Russia because of increased Ukrainian long-range strike capability, the British Defense Ministry tweeted Tuesday morning.

3. Global impact

Zelensky will address the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday, after after members voted to exempt him from a rule that speeches at this year’s high-level session had to be delivered in person. Russia and six other countries voted against it. The session starts Tuesday.

Three McDonald’s restaurants in Kyiv will reopen for delivery on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the company said. Alesya Mudzhyri, the McDonald’s head of corporate communications, said on , a spokeswoman for the company said. Alesya Mudzhyri, the McDonald’s head of corporate communications, said on Facebook that the indoor and drive-through portions of the restaurants will reopen next month. Seven more locations are set to open in about a week, she said.

4. From our correspondents

Separatist regions push to join Russia as war effort falters: Pro-Russian officials in the two self-declared separatist “republics” in eastern Ukraine pleaded Monday for urgent votes calling on Moscow to immediately annex the territories, David L. Stern reports from Kyiv.

The appeals are a sign of apparent panic that the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine is failing and follows recent gains by Ukrainian forces, who have already pushed Russian troops out of most of the northeast Kharkiv region.

Mary Ilyushina contributed to this report.

