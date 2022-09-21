Germany nationalizes gas company Uniper to protect energy supplies

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BERLIN — The German government announced Wednesday that it would nationalize the country’s biggest importer of Russian gas, Uniper, expanding state intervention aimed at preventing an energy shortage because of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The move builds on a 15 billion euro rescue package from late July that was intended to stabilize the gas giant, which supplies 40 percent of the natural gas used across Germany. Through the additional 8 billion euro capital increase, the German government will now take ownership of 99 percent of the company.

The deal still needs to be approved by the European Commission.

German Economic Affairs and Climate Minister Robert Habeck said Wednesday the step became necessary as the situation has changed over the last few weeks. Conditions have worsened, he said, particularly since Russia halted all gas deliveries through the Nord Stream pipeline in early September.

Advertisement

“The decision was made,” he said at the news conference, “to ensure security of supply for Germany.”

Uniper, which is one of Europe’s largest gas companies, has struggled in the wake of the energy market turmoil following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The company, which imports roughly 50 percent of its gas from Russia, announced that reduced deliveries led to a 12 billion euro loss in the first half of 2022.

Klaus-Dieter Maubach, Uniper’s CEO, said the move to nationalization was necessary due to the worsening conditions and pledged that the company would do “its part in overcoming the energy crisis.”

For months, the German government has staunchly vowed to support Uniper because of the company’s key role within the country’s energy infrastructure. “We will not allow a systemically relevant company like Uniper to fail, thus jeopardizing Germany’s energy security.” Habeck said in July. “The shortage of energy that has been artificially created by Russia is not a normal fluctuation that the market can digest. ”

GiftOutline Gift Article