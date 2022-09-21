What to know about Russia’s plans to stage referendums in Ukraine

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Moscow-backed officials in occupied parts of Ukraine announced plans this week to hold “referendums” from Friday to Tuesday, on the prospect of joining Russia. The moves indicated an escalation in Russia’s apparent plans to annex swaths of Ukraine. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The upcoming votes, which will not be free and fair, and would be illegal under Ukrainian and international law, would lay the groundwork for Russia to formally absorb Ukrainian territory. Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced support for the staged votes and declared a partial military mobilization Wednesday of up to 300,000 reservists. The announcements signal a new willingness from Putin to escalate the seven-month-long war, after losing significant ground to Ukrainian counteroffensives in the Ukraine’s northeast.

Western officials have panned them as a sham. In an address to the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday, President Biden accused Russia of “extremely significant” violations of the U.N. charter. And analysts warn annexing the territories could enable Moscow to label Ukrainian attacks on those regions as attacks on Russia itself, raising the threat of a retaliatory nuclear strike.

Here’s what we know about Russia’s annexation plans and their implications for Ukraine and its allies.

What do we know about Russia’s plans to stage referendums in Ukrainian regions?

In near-synchronized announcements, officials in the self-declared “republics” of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine and in the occupied region of Kherson in the south said Tuesday they would hold “referendums” from Sept. 23 to Sept. 27 on joining Russia. A staged vote is also to be held on the same dates in parts of Zaporizhzhia controlled by Russian forces — including Enerhodar, where Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant is located.

Voronezh BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv Area held by Russia- backed separatists before Feb. 2022 Belgorod Sumy Valuyki Kyiv Kharkiv LUHANSK KHARKIV Cherkasy Slovyansk Luhansk UKRAINE Dnipro Donetsk Kirovohrad DONETSK Zaporizhzhia ZAPORIZHZHIA Rostov- on-Don Mariupol Mykolaiv Melitopol KHERSON MOL. Kherson Odessa RUSSIA Kerch CRIMEA Krasnodar Annexed by Russia in 2014 100 MILES ROM. Novorossiysk Sevastopol Black Sea Control areas as of Sept. 21 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project Ukrainian reclaimed territory through counteroffensives Russian-held areas Area held by Russia- backed separatists before Feb. 2022 Voronezh BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv Belgorod Sumy Kyiv Kharkiv LUHANSK Poltava Cherkasy Kramatorsk Dnipro Uman DONETSK Zaporizhzhia Rostov- on-Don ZAPORIZ. Mariupol Mykolayiv Melitopol KHERSON Kherson RUSSIA Odessa Crimea Krasnodar Annexed by Russia in 2014 Novorossiysk Sevastopol 100 MILES Control areas as of Sept. 21 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project Ukrainian reclaimed territory through counteroffensives Russian-held areas Area held by Russia- backed separatists before Feb. 2022 RUSSIA BEL. Chernihiv Belgorod Sumy Kyiv Kharkiv LUHANSK Cherkasy Dnipro DONETSK Rostov- on-Don ZAPORIZ. Mykolayiv KHERSON Kherson RUS. Odessa Crimea Sevastopol Annexed by Russia in 2014 100 MILES Black Sea Control areas as of Sept. 21 Sources: Institute for the Study of War

All together, the Russia-occupied areas set to hold staged votes this month make up nearly 15 percent of Ukraine’s total territory, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

Russia’s occupation authorities have said for months that they would hold such votes. But plans accelerated after Ukraine’s military victories this month. Separatist officials in eastern Ukraine pleaded Monday for urgent measures that would allow Moscow to immediately annex the territories.

Moscow recognized the separatist enclaves as independent before the invasion in February, and Russia-backed authorities have already taken administrative measures — including switching to the Russian ruble and distributing Russian passports — to bring residents of occupied Ukraine closer to Russia. Annexation would formalize Moscow’s control.

The United States warned in July that Russia was taking steps toward annexing parts of Ukraine, and that Moscow’s plan would likely include calling “sham” votes.

“Russia is beginning to roll out a version of what you could call an annexation playbook,” White House spokesman John Kirby said at a news briefing.

That playbook was honed in Crimea, which Russia invaded and illegally annexed in 2014. The Black Sea peninsula had been part of independent Ukraine for more than two decades.

It’s unclear how exactly the staged voting would work. Denis Pushilin, the pro-Moscow leader of Donetsk, told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti that electoral officials would go door to door, and people would also be able to vote in designated “public spaces.” On the last day, residents will be able to vote at polling booths.

The outcome, though, is preordained. If the staged referendum in Crimea is any indication, voting will take place under armed guard or pressure from pro-Russian officials, without credible international observers. The entire process will be under the control of the Russian government and occupying forces. The official result in Crimea in 2014: 97 percent of voters allegedly backed joining Russia.

What is Moscow’s strategy?

The speedy mobilization of Russia-backed officials around annexation comes after Ukrainian counteroffensives reclaimed large swaths of territory in northeastern Ukraine that Russian forces had seized early in the war.

The “referendum” plans unveiled this week appear to mark a “new phase of the war,” Natalia Savelyeva, a fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, said. “They’re signs that the Russian regime doesn’t feel very comfortable.”

Hard-liners in Russia have demanded a tougher approach to the war, and they cheered calls this week for annexation.

Russia’s military control over the regions it has occupied is shaky, and the sham referendums are seen as a political tool to accomplish the military aim of securing Moscow’s hold.

The idea is to create the pretext of popular support to justify further military action, Savelyeva said. For Putin and his backers, the appearance of having legal authority to make decisions remains important.

Some analysts raised alarm that the planned referendums signaled Putin was willing to pursue an escalatory path.

Tatiana Stanovaya, an analyst with R. Politik political consultancy, said in a Telegram post that the imminent votes constituted “preparation for a full-scale war” — and annexation, “an unequivocal ultimatum from Russia to Ukraine and the West: either Ukraine retreats or nuclear war.”

In a not-so-veiled reference to Russia’s nuclear arsenal, Putin threatened Wednesday to “use all the means at our disposal” to protect Russian territory, as he defines it. “This is not a bluff,” he said.

{Sigh} It's here at last. As i wrote, referendums to annex Ukrainian territory into Russia. They've been laying this groundwork for months. Today, accompanied by harsher penalties for desertion and refusals. Here are considerations for what's next (1/) https://t.co/zVNrNRnUqQ — Dara Massicot (@MassDara) September 20, 2022

How have Ukraine and allies reacted?

Ukraine and Western countries have not recognized the annexation of Crimea, and they don’t intend to recognize any absorption of other illegally annexed regions into Russia either.

“Russia has been and remains an aggressor illegally occupying parts of Ukrainian land,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba tweeted.

The country’s NATO allies, meanwhile, blasted Russia’s apparent annexation and mobilization plans as escalatory.

“The United States will never recognize Russia claims to purportedly annexed territory,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday. U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink called the announced measures “signs of weakness.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg decried the planned referendums as illegitimate and called for increased support for Ukraine. The European Union threatened consequences for Russia.

The Kremlin’s moves coincide with the convergence of world leaders for the annual United Nations General Assembly general debate in New York. At its opening session Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said Russia “must see that it cannot impose its will militarily,” even if there are “pretend referendums in territories that have been bombed and continue to be occupied.” Biden decried Russia’s moves Wednesday.

At #UNGA, @USAmbUN tells @AJEnglish that annexation referendums in Donetsk and Luhansk "will not be recognized by anyone in the international community," and says until #Russia withdraws from #Ukraine, "it's going to be very difficult to have meaningful diplomacy with them." pic.twitter.com/pPDMgaYXR9 — Amanda Price (@amandaruthprice) September 20, 2022

It remains to be seen what additional support — military or otherwise — countries might offer to Ukraine. National security officials in the Biden administration indicated last month that the United States would continue to back the Ukrainian military if it tried to retake territory illegally annexed by Russia.

President Biden, meanwhile, warned Putin over the weekend not to use a nuclear weapon. “Don’t. Don’t. Don't.,” he said on the CBS news show “60 minutes.” “It would change the face of war unlike anything since World War II.”

The referendums are not likely to slow Ukraine’s military agenda. “There are powerful incentives for Ukraine to continue to attack this territory,” said Dara Massicot, senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation. “The Russian military is at its weakest point right now.”

Robyn Dixon in Riga, Latvia, Karoun Emily Rauhala in Brussels and Annabelle Timsit in London contributed to this report.

