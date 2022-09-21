Ukraine live briefing: Putin calls up Russia’s reservists amid war setbacks, backs annexation plans

His speech comes as Ukraine is in the midst of a counteroffensive and as Kremlin-backed officials press ahead with referendums that could result in Moscow annexing occupied parts of Ukraine — an act that would mark a major escalation in the conflict. World leaders gathering in New York for the United Nations General Assembly have widely condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, describing it as a threat to global order and world peace. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- In a speech to his nation, Putin ordered a partial military mobilization and said the war in Ukraine will continue. He repeated his false claims that Russia is clearing out “Nazis” from eastern Ukraine. The war’s main goals, he said — “the liberation of the entire territory of Donbas – have been and remain unchanged.”
- Putin’s speech also included a threatening reference to Russia’s nuclear arsenal: “With a threat to the territorial integrity of our country, to protect Russia and our people, we of course will use all the means at our disposal, this is not a bluff.”
- Kremlin-backed authorities in occupied areas have declared plans for staged referendums to approve joining Russia, which could dramatically escalate the war. The referendums — illegal under international law and widely denounced by Western officials — are set to take place Sept. 23 to 27. Mykhailo Podolyak, a top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, urged Ukrainians in occupied territories to “be vigilant and not give their passport data to the strangers.”
- Analysts warn that if Russia annexes the territories, it may declare any attacks on those areas by Ukrainian forces an attack on Russia, using it as a trigger for a full military mobilization or for the use of nuclear weapons.
- The United States will never recognize Russian claims to annexed territory, White House spokesman Jake Sullivan said Tuesday, describing the referendums as violations of Ukraine’s sovereignty. “Sham referendums have no legitimacy,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter. Some analysts noted that annexation helped trigger World War II.
Battleground updates
- A successful Ukrainian counteroffensive has forced a major Russian retreat in the northeastern Kharkiv region in recent days, as troops fled cities and villages they had occupied since the early days of the war and abandoned large amounts of military equipment. In his regular nightly address on Tuesday, Zelensky said the situation on the front line “clearly indicates that the initiative belongs to Ukraine.”
- Moscow is facing a significant manpower problem, despite recent recruitment efforts including enlisting prisoners and sending volunteers to the front line with little training. “Putin likely hopes to improve Russian force generation capabilities by calling on the Russian people to volunteer for a war to “defend” newly claimed Russian territory,” the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank which closely tracks the conflict, said of the annexation plans.
- Russia is likely targeting hydro infrastructure in the Kharkiv and Luhansk regions, in a bid to threaten Ukrainian positions along the Siverskyi Donets River, ISW analysts said. Ukraine’s military said that Russian forces unsuccessfully attempted to destroy a dam east of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. The claims couldn’t be independently verified by The Washington Post.
Global impact
- Zelensky is set to address the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday, after members voted to exempt him from a rule for in-person speeches at this year’s session. Russia and six other countries voted against it.
- U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said that a breakdown in global cooperation amid Russia’s war in Ukraine is exacerbating the top threats to human existence, including food insecurity and climate change. “Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider. Challenges are spreading farther,” Guterres told world leaders gathered in New York on Tuesday.
- Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in his speech to the gathering said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “tramples” the U.N. Charter and “should never be tolerated.” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described Russia’s actions as “imperialism” — saying that the return of imperialism is a disaster, not just for Europe, but for global peace. President Emmanuel Macron of France declared: “Today we need to make a simple choice – war or peace.”
- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and his Ukrainian counterpart, Andriy Kostin, signed an agreement Tuesday aimed at formalizing cooperation over joint efforts to prosecute alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces in the war in Ukraine.
- During a ceremony held at the Kremlin on Tuesday for the newly appointed heads of 24 diplomatic missions, including ambassadors from Mongolia, New Zealand and South Korea, Putin said Russia “will not deviate from its sovereign course.”
From our correspondents
For some parents in the city of Izyum, under Kremlin occupation since March, a summer camp in Russia offered their children a break from war. But days after they boarded buses to a Russian resort town on the Black Sea, Kyiv’s troops retook the city, forcing Russian troops and Ukrainian collaborators to flee. While residents celebrated the successful counteroffensive, the advance also left the children who traveled to the camp in Russia “stranded on the other side of a dangerous front line with no clear way home,” Siobhán O’Grady, Anastacia Galouchka and Serhii Mukaieliants report.
Mary Ilyushina and Natalia Abbakumova contributed to this report.