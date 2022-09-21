Ukraine live briefing: Putin calls up Russia’s reservists amid war setbacks, backs annexation plans

RIGA, Latvia — Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “partial mobilization” of troops in a Wednesday morning address to the nation, framing the move to call up reservists as an attempt to defend Russian sovereignty against a West that seeks to use Ukraine as a tool to “divide and destroy Russia.”

His speech comes as Ukraine is in the midst of a counteroffensive and as Kremlin-backed officials press ahead with referendums that could result in Moscow annexing occupied parts of Ukraine — an act that would mark a major escalation in the conflict. World leaders gathering in New York for the United Nations General Assembly have widely condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, describing it as a threat to global order and world peace. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.