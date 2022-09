The death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman, in the custody of Iran’s so-called morality police, detained for a supposed violation of the country’s ultraconservative dress code, has sparked days of anti-government demonstrations — and a violent crackdown that has left more than 30 people dead or seriously injured, according to rights groups and various news reports.

Iran’s leaders have responded with force — as they did after the previous wave of mass protests, in 2019. Instagram and WhatsApp are now blocked and access to the internet and cellular service is down or slowed in much of the country.