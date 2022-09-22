Ukraine live briefing: Russians protest Putin’s military mobilization; Zelensky urges ‘just punishment’

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- Putin’s partial military mobilization means up to 300,000 reservists will be called up to serve in Russia’s armed forces, a major escalation in the war after Moscow suffered embarrassing setbacks, including a retreat from the Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the mobilization “reflects the Kremlin’s struggles on the battlefield, the unpopularity of the war, and Russians’ unwillingness to fight in it.”
- Thousands of Russians took to public spaces to protest after Putin’s announcement, with authorities making at least 1,300 arrests in a single day, according to the human rights group OVD-Info. Video footage from rallies across the country shows police officers pushing protesters to the ground, stuffing them into buses and, in at least one instance, attempting to punch an apparent protester in the head on a busy street.
- Two U.S. military veterans and a British man fighting in Ukraine were among nearly 300 people released on Wednesday as part of an elaborate prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kyiv. The deal, brokered by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, also led to the release of 215 Ukrainians and 55 Russians. Viktor Medvedchuk, a pro-Kremlin opposition politician from Ukraine who is considered a close friend of Putin’s, was also released.
- Zelensky’s passionate appeal to the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday focused on his desire for peace and “just punishment” for Russia. He proposed a five-part “peace formula,” which included requests he has made publicly before, such as sanctions against Russia, visa restrictions for Russian citizens and additional defense and financial support for Ukraine.
Battleground updates
- The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine suffered renewed shelling early Wednesday. It sustained damage to cables that provided electricity to one of its six units and a reactor was forced to temporarily rely on emergency diesel generators, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, said in a Telegram post that rockets also hit the city of Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs, striking a hotel and leaving people under the rubble.
- Moscow-backed officials in occupied parts of Ukraine announced plans this week to hold “referendums” from Friday to Tuesday on the prospect of joining Russia. The moves indicate an escalation in Russia’s apparent plans to annex swaths of Ukraine. The votes would be illegal under Ukrainian and international law.
Global impact
- After convening an emergency meeting of foreign ministers in New York on Wednesday, E.U. foreign policy chief Josep Borrell denounced Russia’s plans for the next phase of the war, vowing that E.U. members would increase E.U. military support to Ukraine and study a new set of sanctions against Russia. Borrell condemned Russia’s plan to stage sham referendums that could result in an illegal annexation of parts of occupied Ukraine, as well as Putin’s plan to call up as many as 300,000 reservists to the armed forces in a partial mobilization.
- Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly, President Biden accused Putin of “irresponsible nuclear threats” and “reckless disregard for the responsibilities of the nonproliferation regime,” hours after Putin warned in his speech that he might use nuclear weapons if threatened. Biden also rebuked Russia’s invasion in general, saying: “This war is about extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist as a state, plain and simple, and Ukraine’s right to exist as a people. Whoever you are, wherever you live, whatever you believe, that should make your blood run cold.”
- North Korea has denied claims that it exported weapons or ammunition to Russia and said it has “no plans” to do so, according to a statement released Thursday by the government-run Korean Central News Agency. A U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity about a newly declassified intelligence report, told The Washington Post this month that Moscow was suffering from severe supply shortages and was preparing to buy “millions of rockets and artillery shells” from Pyongyang.
From our correspondents
As mobilization begins in Russia, sold-out flights, protests and arrests: Within hours of Putin’s speech declaring a partial military mobilization, men all over Russia started receiving written notices and phone calls summoning them to duty, writes Post reporter Mary Ilyushina. The men, mostly reservists under age 35, spoke to Ilyushina on the condition of anonymity about receiving the calls they had been dreading for months.
Meanwhile, Google search trends showed a spike in queries like “How to leave Russia” and even “How to break an arm at home,” as protests erupted in some cities and an online petition against mobilization, initiated last spring, suddenly had more than 292,000 signatures.