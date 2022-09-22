Ukraine live briefing: Russians protest Putin’s military mobilization; Zelensky urges ‘just punishment’

U.S. and European leaders on Wednesday swiftly condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to call up as many as 300,000 reservists in his war against Ukraine, a move that sparked protests across Russia and soaring demand for one-way flights out of the country.

Speaking to the U.N. General Assembly, President Biden accused Putin of attempting to extinguish Ukraine’s “right to exist,” and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his citizens “demand just punishment” for Russia’s actions during the war. Russian captives from the United States, Britain, Morocco, Sweden and Croatia — including individuals who had been sentenced to death — were also released Wednesday in an elaborate prisoner exchange brokered by the Saudi crown prince and the Turkish president.