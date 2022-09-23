More than 70 migrants perish while fleeing Lebanon after boat sinks

The boat is believed to have left from the coastal Lebanese city of Minyeh on Tuesday, carrying migrants of varying nationalities, said Brig. Gen. Samer Kubrusli, Syria’s director general of ports, according to the news agency. Twenty survivors were being treated at a local hospital, the agency said.

BEIRUT — Syrian authorities have recovered the bodies of at least 73 migrants who were aboard a boat bound from Lebanon that capsized Thursday off the port city of Tartous, Syria’s state news agency said Friday.

It appeared to be the deadliest accident to date in the ongoing wave of sea migration from Lebanon that has accelerated over the last few years as the country suffers from a catastrophic economic crises that has wiped out household savings and decimated the value of the local currency.