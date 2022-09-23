The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
More than 70 migrants perish while fleeing Lebanon after boat sinks

September 23, 2022 at 7:59 a.m. EDT
People gather following the sinking of a migrant boat, that according to Lebanese and Syrian officials sank off at Syrian coast after sailing from Lebanon, at the Lebanese-Syrian border crossing in Arida, Lebanon Sept. 23. (Mohamed Azakir/Reuters)

BEIRUT — Syrian authorities have recovered the bodies of at least 73 migrants who were aboard a boat bound from Lebanon that capsized Thursday off the port city of Tartous, Syria’s state news agency said Friday.

The boat is believed to have left from the coastal Lebanese city of Minyeh on Tuesday, carrying migrants of varying nationalities, said Brig. Gen. Samer Kubrusli, Syria’s director general of ports, according to the news agency. Twenty survivors were being treated at a local hospital, the agency said.

It appeared to be the deadliest accident to date in the ongoing wave of sea migration from Lebanon that has accelerated over the last few years as the country suffers from a catastrophic economic crises that has wiped out household savings and decimated the value of the local currency.

Dozens of bodies were recovered on Thursday, and on Friday, at least 31 more bodies were found on beaches in Tartous or recovered from the sea, Kubrusli was quoted as saying.

In April, another boat carrying migrants and headed for Europe sank off the Lebanese coast, killing more than 30 people, local media reported.

