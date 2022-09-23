Ukraine live briefing: Russia set to hold sham referendums from Friday; U.S. warns Putin about nuclear use

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, now the deputy head of the country’s Security Council, said Donbas and other occupied Ukrainian regions “will be accepted into Russia” and warned that Moscow would be open to using strategic nuclear weapons for the “protection” of those territories. Washington has for months been sending private warnings to Moscow about the grave consequences if it used a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, though it was unclear if any new messages were sent in recent days, The Washington Post reported Thursday.
- Speaking in Russian, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attacked the legitimacy of the upcoming staged votes and urged Russians to resist the military mobilization announced by Putin this week. “Fifty-five thousand Russian soldiers died in this war in six months. Tens of thousands are wounded and maimed. Want more? No? Then protest. Fight back. Run away. Or surrender to Ukrainian captivity. These are options for you to survive,” he said in his nightly address Thursday.
- The Kremlin could force ethnic minorities and immigrants in Russia to join the war effort at a disproportionate rate, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said Thursday. One Russian official proposed mandatory military service for recent immigrants from Central Asian and warned that they could lose Russian citizenship if they do not mobilize, the ISW said, citing local media reports.
- The International Atomic Energy Agency said Thursday that talks aimed at setting up a nuclear safety zone around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had begun. The U.N. body previously warned that the Russian-occupied plant, which has suffered damage from shelling, risked catastrophic nuclear meltdown.
Battleground updates
- Ukraine accused Russia of committing a “terrorist attack” on a crowded street in Melitopol, a Ukrainian city under Russian occupation. Two Russian soldiers were killed and at least four were wounded, according to the exiled Ukrainian mayor of the city. Details of the incident could not immediately be verified.
- Ukraine said it had shot down four Iranian-made attack drones on Thursday evening in southern Ukraine. Ukraine reported its first encounter with the Shahed-136 drones last week, after Iran began sending them to Russia in August.
Global impact
- Diplomats clashed over alleged Russia war crimes at a heated U.N. Security Council meeting Thursday. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia’s withdrawal from the Ukrainian cities of Izyum and Bucha revealed gruesome torture and killings of Ukrainian civilians that could not be dismissed as the actions of a few bad actors. In a brief appearance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denied the charges and repeated Moscow’s baseless claims that Ukrainian forces are killing civilians in the eastern Donbas region.
- Finland is considering banning Russian tourists as people rushed to border crossings after Putin’s partial mobilization order, according to Reuters. The Finnish-Russian border remains open, but Helsinki has drastically reduced the ability of Russians to obtain visas since the war began. Traffic at the border was at a “higher level than usual” Thursday, but still far below pre-pandemic levels, a spokesman for the Finnish Border Guard wrote on Twitter. Russians arriving at the border have mostly had legal visas and passports, he said. Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania closed their borders to Russian tourists on Monday.
From our correspondents
Putin faces domestic fury over reservist call-up: Russian families bade tearful farewells on Thursday to thousands of sons and husbands abruptly summoned for military duty as part of President Vladimir Putin’s new mobilization, report Post reporters Robyn Dixon, Mary Ilyushina and David L. Stern. More than 1,300 arrests were made at anti-mobilization protests across Russia on Wednesday and Thursday, but the Kremlin dismissed reports of booked-out flights and queues to leave Russia as “false.”