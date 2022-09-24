Ukraine live briefing: U.S. will ‘never recognize’ staged Russian annexation vote, Biden says

Ukrainians should report people who “help conduct this farce with sham referenda,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Friday. “These are crimes against specific people, against the nation,” he added.

The staged referendums, illegal under international law, will run until Sept. 27 in the separatist Luhansk and Donetsk territories in the east, Kherson in the south and occupied parts of nearby Zaporizhzhia. There is little doubt that the announced result will overwhelmingly favor becoming part of Russia. When the Kremlin annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 after a disputed vote, it claimed that nearly 97 percent backed joining Russia.

The Kremlin pledged to swiftly accept the regions into Russia and said any Ukrainian attack would then be seen as an attack on Russia. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that Moscow would consider Ukrainian attempts to retake the territory “as an attack on its lands in case of a positive decision in the referendums.”