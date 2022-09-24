Ukraine live briefing: U.S. will ‘never recognize’ staged Russian annexation vote, Biden says

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- Ukrainians should report people who “help conduct this farce with sham referenda,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Friday. “These are crimes against specific people, against the nation,” he added.
- The staged referendums, illegal under international law, will run until Sept. 27 in the separatist Luhansk and Donetsk territories in the east, Kherson in the south and occupied parts of nearby Zaporizhzhia. There is little doubt that the announced result will overwhelmingly favor becoming part of Russia. When the Kremlin annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 after a disputed vote, it claimed that nearly 97 percent backed joining Russia.
- The Kremlin pledged to swiftly accept the regions into Russia and said any Ukrainian attack would then be seen as an attack on Russia. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that Moscow would consider Ukrainian attempts to retake the territory “as an attack on its lands in case of a positive decision in the referendums.”
- Moscow-backed separatist authorities assured support for a potential annexation. “We’re coming home,” Denis Pushilin, the leader of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic, said Friday. Russian news agencies said hundreds of polling stations would only open Tuesday, and local authorities said much of the voting would be house-to-house or in “public places.” Russian state media claimed participation in the staged vote ranged from about 15 percent in Kherson to just under 24 percent in Donetsk on Friday, though Ukrainian officials said there were reports of people being coerced to vote.
Voronezh
BELARUS
RUSSIA
Chernihiv
Area held
by Russia-
backed
separatists
before
Feb. 2022
Belgorod
Sumy
Valuyki
Kyiv
Kharkiv
LUHANSK
KHARKIV
Cherkasy
Slovyansk
Luhansk
UKRAINE
Bakhmut
Dnipro
Donetsk
Kirovohrad
DONETSK
Zaporizhzhia
ZAPORIZHZHIA
Rostov-
on-Don
Mariupol
Mykolaiv
Melitopol
KHERSON
MOL.
Kherson
Odessa
RUSSIA
Kerch
CRIMEA
Krasnodar
Annexed by Russia
in 2014
100 MILES
ROM.
Novorossiysk
Sevastopol
Black Sea
Control areas as of Sept. 11
Ukrainian reclaimed territory
through counteroffensives
Russian-held
areas
Area held
by Russia-
backed
separatists
before
Feb. 2022
Battleground updates
- Zelensky urged Ukrainians in occupied territory who may be forced into Russian military service to “sabotage” the invasion. He said Friday that separatist forces are trying mobilize Ukrainians to fight their countrymen, and asked that they “provide us with any important information about the occupiers — their bases, headquarters, warehouses with ammunition.”
- Several Iranian-made drones struck the port of Odessa on Friday, destroying an administrative building and killing one civilian, according to the Ukrainian military. Zelensky said that several Iranian drones had been shot down across the country and that Kyiv would “significantly reduce the number of diplomatic personnel of the Iranian Embassy” in response to that nation supplying drones to Russia.
- A drone dropped an “exploding device” next to a government building in Melitopol, in southeastern Ukraine, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported Friday. No injuries were reported. RIA did not say who dropped the device, and the information couldn’t be independently verified. But exiled mayor Ivan Fedorov said on his Telegram channel that a “loud explosion rang out in Melitopol” at 7 a.m., which could be “well felt” by people living in the center of the city. The drone could be seen flying over the city in unverified videos shared on social media.
- Moscow said it would exclude some employees in sectors such as information technology and finance from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s partial mobilization of up to 300,000 reservists, as the backlash to the call up continues.
Global impact
- Alexander J. Drueke and Andy Tai Huynh, the two Americans freed this week after months of captivity in Russian-occupied Ukraine, arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York just before noon Friday and were met by a State Department representative who whisked them through customs, according to Dianna Shaw, Drueke’s aunt. The two men were photographed smiling upon their arrival, but they have been through an ordeal they have yet to detail in full to their relatives.
- Finland will cut off entry for many Russians in the coming days amid elevated border crossings after Putin’s partial mobilization order, according to public broadcaster Yle. It is one of the last European Union member states with a land border open to Russians. Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania closed their borders to most Russian citizens.
- A team of United Nations experts found Friday that Russian forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine, including “rapes, deportations and torture,” the Associated Press reported.
- Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi defended Putin’s invasion, saying that the Kremlin had just wanted to put “decent people” in charge, according to Reuters. Berlusconi is part of a bloc of right-wing parties that is likely to form Italy’s next government after Sunday’s parliamentary elections, though his far-right coalition partner, the probable next prime minister Giorgia Meloni, strongly backs Ukraine.
From our correspondents
Despite assurances by authorities of a “partial” mobilization to help his ailing war in Ukraine, the initial haphazard call-up process has sparked fears that Putin is trying to activate far more soldiers than the 300,000 initially stated by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Mary Ilyushina reports from Riga, Latvia. Rights groups say the mobilization may be disproportionately targeting ethnic minorities in impoverished, remote areas, many thousands of miles from Moscow.
“It’s just hell here; they are grabbing everyone,” a resident of Sosnovo-Ozerskoye, a rural settlement of about 6,000 people in the eastern Siberian region of Buryatia near Russia’s border with Mongolia, wrote to Victoria Maldeva, an activist with the Free Buryatia Foundation who has collected hundreds of reports about mass mobilization.